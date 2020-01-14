IT Employment Enters 2020 On A Downward Trajectory

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In December, IT employment ticked down .04% to 5,346,700 jobs last month according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment was down 0.06% since December 2018 shedding 3,400 IT workers on a net basis.

Engineering employment increased 0.07% sequentially to 2,677,600. On a year-over-year basis, engineering employment increased by 1.63% since December 2018 or 42,900 engineering workers.

"For the last three months of 2019, IT employment ticked down and is down on a year-over-year basis," observed CEO of TechServe Alliance. "While one likes to be hopeful at the beginning of a new year, I am pessimistic we will be able to achieve significant growth in IT employment given the severe talent shortage particularly in many high demand skill sets. With ever more restrictive immigration policies and an insufficient supply of domestic talent, I foresee we will fall well short of meeting demand of U.S. businesses throughout 2020," added Roberts.

For the complete January 2020 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/files/January%202020%20Index%20-%20MBR.pdf

About TechServe Alliance

TechServe Alliance is the national trade association of the IT & Engineering staffing and solutions industry. Hundreds of IT & Engineering staffing and solutions firms and tens of thousands of affiliated professionals, count on TechServe Alliance to keep their leadership informed, engaged and connected. TechServe Alliance serves as the voice of the industry before the policymakers and the national and trade press. By providing access to the knowledge and best practices of an entire industry and tapping the "collective scale" of hundreds of companies, TechServe Alliance supports its members in the efficient delivery of best-in-class IT & Engineering staffing and solutions for clients and exceptional professional opportunities for every consultant.

