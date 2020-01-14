+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
14.01.2020 23:12:00

IT Employment Enters 2020 On A Downward Trajectory

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In December, IT employment ticked down .04% to 5,346,700 jobs last month according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment was down 0.06% since December 2018 shedding 3,400 IT workers on a net basis.

Engineering employment increased 0.07% sequentially to 2,677,600. On a year-over-year basis, engineering employment increased by 1.63% since December 2018 or 42,900 engineering workers.

"For the last three months of 2019, IT employment ticked down and is down on a year-over-year basis," observed CEO of TechServe Alliance. "While one likes to be hopeful at the beginning of a new year, I am pessimistic we will be able to achieve significant growth in IT employment given the severe talent shortage particularly in many high demand skill sets.  With ever more restrictive immigration policies and an insufficient supply of domestic talent, I foresee we will fall well short of meeting demand of U.S. businesses throughout 2020," added Roberts.

For the complete January 2020 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/files/January%202020%20Index%20-%20MBR.pdf  

About TechServe Alliance
TechServe Alliance is the national trade association of the IT & Engineering staffing and solutions industry. Hundreds of IT & Engineering staffing and solutions firms and tens of thousands of affiliated professionals, count on TechServe Alliance to keep their leadership informed, engaged and connected. TechServe Alliance serves as the voice of the industry before the policymakers and the national and trade press. By providing access to the knowledge and best practices of an entire industry and tapping the "collective scale" of hundreds of companies, TechServe Alliance supports its members in the efficient delivery of best-in-class IT & Engineering staffing and solutions for clients and exceptional professional opportunities for every consultant.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-employment-enters-2020-on-a-downward-trajectory-300987056.html

SOURCE TechServe Alliance

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:23
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Preiskorrektur bei Gold setzt sich fort
11:18
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Geberit AG, Clariant AG, ABB Ltd
09:38
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
09:16
SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.01.20
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:30
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
13.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Iran-Krise: Bei diesem Szenario gäbe es für den Ölpreis kein Halten mehr
Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Top-Ten bei Shortsellern: Die SIX-Aktien, die am häufigsten leerverkauft werden
Lindt&Sprüngli wächst 2019 im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie profitiert
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit November
Dow zum Handelsende in Grün -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
IPO in Planung: Bitcoin Suisse strebt an die Börse

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Dienstag schlussendlich fester. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer konnte sich nicht so recht entscheiden und beendete die Sitzung dann nahe der Nulllinie. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost notierten am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Wenig Ausschläge zeigten sich an der Wall Street.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;