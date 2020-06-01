iStar to Present at Nareit REITweek: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a moderated discussion at Nareit REITweek: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:15 pm ET.

iStar's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through iStar's website, www.istar.com, in the "Investors" section.

iStar will also be hosting an interactive breakout session over a Zoom conference call directly following the presentation at 2:45pm ET. The video call can be accessed through iStar's website, www.istar.com, in the "Investors" section.

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

