19.01.2021 23:35:00

iStar Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar (NYSE: STAR) announced the tax treatment of its 2020 common and preferred stock dividends.

iStar Common Stock

NYSE: STAR
CUSIP: 45031U-101

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary Income

Capital Gain
Distribution

Return of  
Capital

03/02/20

03/16/20

$0.100000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.100000

06/01/20

06/15/20

0.110000

0.000000

0.000000

0.110000

09/01/20

09/15/20

0.110000

0.000000

0.000000

0.110000

12/01/20

12/15/20

0.110000

0.000000

0.000000

0.110000



$0.430000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.430000

8.00% Series D Preferred Stock  |  Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prD
CUSIP: 45031U-408

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary Income

Capital Gain
Distribution

Return of  
Capital

03/02/20

03/16/20

$0.500000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.500000

06/01/20

06/15/20

0.500000

0.000000

0.000000

0.500000

09/01/20

09/15/20

0.500000

0.000000

0.000000

0.500000

12/01/20

12/15/20

0.500000

0.000000

0.000000

0.500000



$2.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$2.000000

7.65% Series G Preferred Stock  |  Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prG
CUSIP: 45031U-705

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary Income

Capital Gain
Distribution

Return of
Capital

03/02/20

03/16/20

$0.478125

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.478125

06/01/20

06/15/20

0.478125

0.000000

0.000000

0.478125

09/01/20

09/15/20

0.478125

0.000000

0.000000

0.478125

12/01/20

12/15/20

0.478125

0.000000

0.000000

0.478125



$1.912500

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.912500

7.50% Series I Preferred Stock  |  Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prI
CUSIP: 45031U-804

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary Income

Capital Gain
Distribution

Return of 
Capital

03/02/20

03/16/20

$0.468750

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.468750

06/01/20

06/15/20

0.468750

0.000000

0.000000

0.468750

09/01/20

09/15/20

0.468750

0.000000

0.000000

0.468750

12/01/20

12/15/20

0.468750

0.000000

0.000000

0.468750



$1.875000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.875000

* * *

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

iStar logo. (PRNewsFoto/iStar Financial Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/iStar)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/istar-announces-tax-treatment-of-2020-dividends-301211317.html

SOURCE iStar Inc.

