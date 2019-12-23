23.12.2019 13:30:00

iStar Announces Completion of Conversions and Redemption of 4.5% Series J Convertible Preferred Stock

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that it has completed its previously announced redemption of all of the issued and outstanding shares of its 4.5% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series J Shares") that did not convert into iStar common stock prior to the December 23, 2019 redemption date.

Prior to the redemption date, holders of 99.99% Series J Shares elected to convert their Series J Shares into an aggregate of 16,498,956 shares of iStar common stock at the conversion price of 4.1250 shares of common stock per Series J Share.

*     *     *

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

iStar logo. (PRNewsFoto/iStar Financial Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/iStar)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/istar-announces-completion-of-conversions-and-redemption-of-4-5-series-j-convertible-preferred-stock-300978779.html

SOURCE iStar Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:15
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11:02
Ende gut, alles gut
10:30
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck: CS-Bericht enthält anscheinend "neue, relevante Erkenntnisse"
Tom Lee überzeugt: Anleger sollten sich auf eine Weihnachtsrally vorbereiten
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Grosse Koalition verliert im Sonntagstrend weiter an Zustimmung
Apple-Arcade: iKonzern bietet Preisnachlass für Jahresabo
SMI knackt 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Russische Zentralbankchefin: Kryptowährungen gleichen Glücksspiel
Welche Tochterfirmen gehören zum Apple-Konzern?
Uber ändert nach Gerichtsurteil Vorgehensweise in Deutschland
Analysten von steigendem Goldpreis überzeugt - Starke Zentralbanknachfrage

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI knackt 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenbeginn weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbucht geringe Abgaben. Asiens Börsen fanden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;