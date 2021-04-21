 Issuu Celebrates Earth Day with Tree-Saving Statistics, Plus Offers 25% Off and a Matching Donation to The Nature Conservancy | 21.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’209 1.2%  SPI 14’387 1.0%  Dow 34’131 0.9%  DAX 15’196 0.4%  Euro 1.1033 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’976 0.9%  Gold 1’794 0.9%  Bitcoin 51’002 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9169 0.1%  Öl 65.0 -2.0% 
21.04.2021 21:56:00

Issuu Celebrates Earth Day with Tree-Saving Statistics, Plus Offers 25% Off and a Matching Donation to The Nature Conservancy

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Earth Day festivities begin, digital publishing platform Issuu is announcing a special 25% discount and matching donation to the Nature Conservancy through Thursday, midnight PDT (GMT -7).

Issuu Logo (PRNewsfoto/Issuu)

Over 49 million files are hosted on Issuu today, published by content creators and designers around the world. And in the past year alone, over 32 billion pages of content were read on Issuu.

Since a single tree produces on average approximately 8333 sheets of paper, Issuu estimates that its publishing community has saved more than 3.8 million trees since March 2020.

"In my 8 years leading Issuu, while we don't talk about it much, one of the things I'm most proud of is that we've been able to play at least some small part in creating a better environment for current and future generations. Over 100 million monthly visitors consume content digitally through Issuu, content that used to only be accessible via a tree-impacted printed page," said Joe Hyrkin, CEO at Issuu. "Trees obviously play a huge role in the sequestration of carbon, and digital platforms that reduce the need for paper can help preserve our forests. We are honored to be a part of this ecosystem."

WHO               Digital publishers who care about the environment           

WHEN             Earth Day, Thursday, April 22nd

HOW               To celebrate Earth Day, Issuu is offering a 25% discount to customers who sign up or upgrade to any annual paid plan before the end of Earth Day. Issuu will match the savings with a donation to The Nature Conservancy.

WHERE           Visit Issuu.com, use coupon code earthday25.

ABOUT ISSUU
Issuu is the world's largest SaaS content publishing and marketing platform. The Issuu Story Cloud empowers content creators to transform creative designs from static files into web-optimized assets for every marketing channel, including web, mobile, social, email, and more. Founded in 2006, Issuu is headquartered in Palo Alto, with offices in Copenhagen and Berlin. For more information, please visit: www.issuu.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/issuu-celebrates-earth-day-with-tree-saving-statistics-plus-offers-25-off-and-a-matching-donation-to-the-nature-conservancy-301274231.html

SOURCE Issuu

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12:18 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10:07 Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht
10:06 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
07:53 SMI legt Rückwärtsgang ein
05:54 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Rücklauf an den EMA50 einplanen? / Nestlé – Geht die Rally weiter?
20.04.21 Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV
20.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UBS Group AG, Temenos AG, Softwareone Holding AG
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/A-YYsEdYVR

IDie Kurse kennen nach wie vor nur eine Richtung- nach oben. Von welchen Nachrichten der Schweizer Aktienmarkt profitieren könnte, um ebenfalls neue Rekordstände zu erreichen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose beschleunigt zum Jahresauftakt das Wachstum - Aktie gibt nach
Stadler erhält SBB-Auftrag in Milliardenhöhe - Aktie profitiert
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche bestätigt Ausblick fürs Gesamtjahr
Erste Schätzungen: ams zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Tesla in China unter Druck: Entschuldigung nach Protest auf Automesse - Tesla-Aktie im Plus
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel grösstenteils schwächer
Analystin ist bullish gestimmt: Coinbase-Aktie könnte 600 US-Dollar erreichen
LafargeHolcim-Aktie in Grün: LafargeHolcim prüft wohl Verkauf von Brasilien-Geschäft
CS-Aktie im Minus: Archegos-Debakel könnte Credit Suisse laut Medienbericht mehr kosten
Coinbase-Aktie schwächer: Deutsche Börse stellt Handel mit Coinbase-Aktie ab Freitag zunächst ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit