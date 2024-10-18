|
18.10.2024 14:00:00
Issue of Supplementary Prospectus
Octopus Future Generations VCT plc
Issue of Supplementary Prospectus
The Board of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announce that a Supplementary Prospectus (the ‘Supplementary Prospectus’) relating to the Company's offer for subscription to raise up to £15 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £5 million, in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years was published on 7 October 2024.
The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication by the Company of its unaudited net asset value as at 30 June 2024.
A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus is also available from the Company's website:
http://www.octopusinvestments.com
For further enquiries, please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66
