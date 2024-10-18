Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'310 0.1%  SPI 16'372 0.1%  Dow 43'239 0.4%  DAX 19'650 0.3%  Euro 0.9404 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'980 0.7%  Gold 2'712 0.7%  Bitcoin 58'709 0.7%  Dollar 0.8668 0.1%  Öl 74.3 -0.2% 
Octopus Future Generations VCT Aktie [Valor: 116182454 / ISIN: GB00BNGFHX14]
18.10.2024 14:00:00

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

Octopus Future Generations VCT
0.82 GBP 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

The Board of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announce that a Supplementary Prospectus (the ‘Supplementary Prospectus’) relating to the Company's offer for subscription to raise up to £15 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £5 million, in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years was published on 7 October 2024.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication by the Company of its unaudited net asset value as at 30 June 2024.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus is also available from the Company's website:

http://www.octopusinvestments.com

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66


