Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

The Board of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announce that a Supplementary Prospectus (the ‘Supplementary Prospectus’) relating to the Company's offer for subscription to raise up to £15 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £5 million, in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years was published on 7 October 2024.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication by the Company of its unaudited net asset value as at 30 June 2024.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus is also available from the Company's website:

http://www.octopusinvestments.com

