Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

28 March 2024

The Board of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has today published a supplementary prospectus (the "Supplementary Prospectus”) relating to the offer for subscription for B ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company, details of which were set out in a prospectus issued by the Company on 24 August 2023 (the "Offer”).

The Supplementary Prospectus relates to the publication of the annual report and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023 on 22 March 2024.

The Supplementary Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, and copies will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism, and from the Company's website: https://senecavct.co.uk/current-offer/.

The Offer by the Company remains open for the 2023/24 tax year and the 2024/25 tax year.

For those investors seeking to invest in the Offer in the 2023/2024 tax year, application forms and cleared funds must arrive by no later than midday on 4 April 2024, for allotment on or before Friday 5 April 2024. Application forms with cheques will not be received and cleared in time for this tax year now.





For those investors seeking to invest in the Offer in the 2024/2025 tax year and qualify for the 1.5p B share dividend to be paid on 17 May 2024, application forms and cleared funds must arrive by no later than midday on 30 April 2024, for allotment on or before Wednesday 1 May 2024. Application forms with cheques must arrive by no later than midday on 19 April 2024.





Withdrawal Rights

In accordance with the UK Prospectus Regulation, where a supplementary prospectus has been published and, prior to publication, a person has agreed to purchase or subscribe for securities to which the supplementary prospectus relates, that have not yet been delivered to the investor at the time of publication of the supplementary prospectus, they may withdraw their acceptance before the end of the period of two working days beginning with the first working day after the date on which the supplementary prospectus is published.

Investors who have already submitted Application Forms for B Shares in the Company, and who have not yet received an allotment of those B Shares, may withdraw such applications under section 87Q(4)–(6) of FSMA, with the Company accepting withdrawals of such applications until 5.00 p.m. on 3 April 2024. Investors should seek their own legal advice in regard to such withdrawal rights. Investors who wish to withdraw their applications for B Shares should contact Seneca Partners Limited on 01942 271746 (no investment advice can be given). Withdrawals of applications can only be made by telephone.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:

Siobhan Pycroft

Seneca Partners Limited

01942 295 981

Siobhan.Pycroft@senecapartners.co.uk