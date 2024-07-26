|
26.07.2024 13:44:34
Issue of Equity - DRIS
THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
26 July 2024
Issue of Equity
Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
The Board announces that on 26 July 2024 691,312 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 44.6p per share.
Application has been made for the admission of the 691,312 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities for admission on or around 30 July 2024.
Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 178,237,841 Ordinary Shares in issue.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
