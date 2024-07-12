Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.07.2024 13:20:56

Issue of Equity - DRIS

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42
12 JULY 2024

Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board announces that on 12 July 2024 1,740,781 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 61.3p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 1,740,781 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities for admission on or around 15 July 2024.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 266,764,967 Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


