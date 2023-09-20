Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Downing ONE VCT Aktie [Valor: 22775505 / ISIN: GB00BFRSVQ41]
20.09.2023 19:17:41

Issue of Equity (DRIS)

Downing ONE VCT
0.47 GBP -4.08%
THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
20 September 2023
Issue of Equity (DRIS)

The Board announces that, on 15 September 2023, 558,235 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 50.2p per share.

Application is being made for the admission of the 558,235 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities for admission on or around 26 September 2023.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 178,417,039 Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information please contact:
Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


