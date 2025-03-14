|
Issue of Equity - Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
14 March 2025
Issue of Equity
Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
The Board announces that on 14 March 2025 235,019 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 96.5p per share.
Application has been made for the admission of the 235,019 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities for admission on or around 17 March 2025.
Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 106,317,317 Ordinary Shares in issue.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
