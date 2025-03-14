FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

14 March 2025

Issue of Equity

Dividend Reinvestment Scheme

The Board announces that on 14 March 2025 235,019 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 96.5p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 235,019 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities for admission on or around 17 March 2025.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 106,317,317 Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181