Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’070 0.0%  SPI 16’056 0.0%  Dow 40’008 0.6%  DAX 17’956 0.4%  Euro 0.9546 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’743 0.3%  Gold 2’466 0.7%  Bitcoin 50’811 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8666 0.1%  Öl 80.6 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger Technology135706599ABB1222171Geberit3017040Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Straumann117544866DocMorris4261528
Top News
METRO-Aktie im Aufwind: Jahresziele bestätigt
Finanzexperte: NVIDIA-Aktienpreis nicht gerechtfertigt trotz Wachstumspotenzial
Bei NVIDIA, Apple und Microsoft kräftig zugegriffen: Das US-Aktiendepot der UBS im zweiten Quartal 2024 setzt weiter auf KI
Investment-Experte erwartet starke Performance von Value-Aktien
Aktien-Tipp: So bewertet Goldman Sachs Group Inc. die EON SE-Aktie
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Octopus AIM VCT Aktie [Valor: 1818606 / ISIN: GB0034202076]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.08.2024 14:20:00

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT
0.54 GBP 6.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen

OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the allotment and issue, on 15 August 2024, of 4,742,400 Ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 56.7 pence per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the final dividend of 2.5 pence per share and the special dividend of 4.9 pence per share respectively, both payable on 15 August 2024.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 30 August 2024.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 206,505,663 Ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


Nachrichten zu Octopus AIM VCT PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Octopus AIM VCT PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencor, Ferrari & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ KLA Tencor
✅ Ferrari
✅ Waste Connections

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencor, Ferrari & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:53 UBS KeyInvest: Familienunternehmen - In guten wie in schlechten Zeiten / Deutsche Autokonzerne - Die Motoren stottern
09:19 SG-Marktüberblick: 15.08.2024
09:02 SMI wieder über 12.000 Punkte
08:42 Warren Buffett verkauft die Hälfte seiner Apple-Anteile. Was bedeutet das für Apple?
07:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencor, Ferrari & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
13.08.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Comet Holding AG
13.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Helvetia Versicherungen, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
02.08.24 One Farmer’s Approach to the 2024 Growing Season
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’572.40 19.01 OBSSMU
Short 12’856.67 13.12 ZGSSMU
Short 13’329.53 8.62 SS4MSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’080.86 15.08.2024 14:13:28
Long 11’560.00 19.44
Long 11’307.33 13.79 UBSAJU
Long 10’800.00 8.61
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie legt zu: UBS erzielt im zweiten Quartal Milliardengewinn
Trump meldet sich auf X zurück - Trump Media-Aktie auf Talfahrt
Erste Schätzungen: NVIDIA informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Straumann-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Straumann erhöht Ziele - Verkauf von Dr. Smile-Geschäft
Milliarden-Deal: Mars will Pringles-Hersteller übernehmen - Kellanova-Aktie im Höhenrausch
EVOTEC-Aktie dennoch höher: EVOTEC vergrössert Nachsteuerverlust im 2. Quartal
Warum der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit Jahresbeginn klettert
RWE-Aktie: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. vergibt Bewertung
Konzernchef Huang verkaufte NVIDIA-Aktien bereits vor dem grossen Ausverkauf
Meyer Burger-Aktie klar in Rot: Meyer Burger verschiebt Veröffentlichung der Halbjahreszahlen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit