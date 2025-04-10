Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.04.2025 17:15:51

Issue of Equity

Foresight 4 VCT
0.48 GBP 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares
10 April 2025

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc ("the Company”) is pleased to announce that 460,707 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("the Shares”) were allotted on 10 April 2025 pursuant to the offer for subscription ("the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 1 November 2024. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 54.50 pence per share ranging from 54.50 pence to 56.80 pence.

Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 14 April 2025.

In total the Company has allotted 53,236,750 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 316,531,550 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

The Board of the Company further announces that the Offer is now closed having raised gross funds of £30.0 million, £28.8 million after expenses. All valid applications received before 6 December 2024 were processed and Shares have been allotted.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8100


