27.03.2025 17:21:30

Issue of Equity

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT
0.85 GBP -13.09%
FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

27th March 2025

FWT Shares

The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc (the "Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 5 September 2024 (the "Offer”), 1,544,924 Foresight Williams Technology Shares ("FWT Shares”) of 1p each were allotted on 27 March 2025 at offer prices ranging from 97.2p to 102.9p based on an unaudited net asset value of 97.2p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 1,544,924 FWT Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 28 March 2025.

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 6,674,654 FWT Shares. Following this allotment there are now 42,045,605 FWT Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:

Steve Thayer, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


