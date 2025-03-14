Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
14.03.2025 09:48:35

Issue of Equity

Foresight Vct
0.74 GBP 2.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Foresight VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares
14 March 2025

The Board of Foresight Vct plc ("the Company”) is pleased to announce that 101,337 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("the Shares”) were allotted on 13 March 2025 pursuant to the offer for subscription ("the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 10 December 2024. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 81.80 pence per share ranging from 81.80 pence to 87.50 pence.

Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 17 March 2025.

In total the Company has allotted 29,484,950 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 301,264,203 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


