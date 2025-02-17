Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Foresight Vct Aktie [Valor: 12424850 / ISIN: GB00B68K3716]
17.02.2025 13:28:53

Issue of Equity

Foresight Vct
0.72 GBP -4.00%
Foresight VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares
17 February 2025

The Board of Foresight Vct plc ("the Company”) is pleased to announce that 798,074 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("the Shares”) were allotted on 14 February 2025 pursuant to the offer for subscription ("the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 10 December 2024. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 81.80 pence per share ranging from 81.80 pence to 87.50 pence.

Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 18 February 2025.

In total the Company has allotted 29,383,613 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 301,162,866 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten