14.02.2025 13:40:07
Issue of Equity
14 February 2025
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)
Allotment of Shares under DRIS
The Company has today allotted 2,905,659 Ordinary Shares pursuant to its dividend re-investment scheme ("DRIS”) to Shareholders of the Company who elected to receive Ordinary Shares instead of the special dividend of 1.50 pence per Ordinary Share and final dividend of 1.25 pence per Ordinary Share paid today.
The price at which the 2,905,659 Ordinary Shares were allotted was 37.54 pence per Ordinary Share, which was calculated, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the DRIS, on the basis of the last reported ex-dividend net asset value per Ordinary Share in the Company as at 24 January 2025, which was announced on 28 January 2025.
Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 21 February 2025.
As Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility, the following directors of the Company, and their Persons Closely Associated ("PCA”), were allotted shares at a price of 37.54 pence:
|No. of Shares allotted
|Holding following Allotment
|% of Issued Share Capital Held
|Justin Ward (PDMR)
Mrs E Ward (PCA)
|3,628
1,415
|53,157
20,727
0.020%
|Oliver Bedford (PDMR)
|21,343
Oliver Bedford and Mrs C Bedford (PCA)
319,233
0.087%
Further information regarding the DRIS can be found in the DRIS terms and conditions and DRIS mandate form available on the Company's website at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/document-library/.
As a result of the issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 368,388,962 with each Ordinary Share carrying one vote each. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 368,388,962. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information, please contact:
JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey
| HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 832 3877
+44 203 832 3891
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
