Issue of Equity

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’918 -0.2%  SPI 17’135 -0.2%  Dow 44’711 0.8%  DAX 22’515 -0.4%  Euro 0.9441 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’505 0.1%  Gold 2’928 0.1%  Bitcoin 87’063 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9015 -0.3%  Öl 75.7 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Top-Aktien: Goldman Sachs aktualisiert Conviction Lists - Flughafen Zürich unter Europas Top-Titeln
Trump-Zölle im Fokus: Welche Folgen drohen für NVIDIA-, Apple- und Tesla-Aktien?
Top-Investor bullish: Ist jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für NVIDIA-Investoren?
Arm-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Arm plant wohl Entwicklung eigener Chips
GameStop-Aktie im Aufwind: Steht eine Bitcoin-Investition nach Strategy-Vorbild bevor?
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Aktie [Valor: 1986853 / ISIN: GB00B02WHS05]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.02.2025 13:40:07

Issue of Equity

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1
0.35 GBP 0.00%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

14 February 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)

Allotment of Shares under DRIS

The Company has today allotted 2,905,659 Ordinary Shares pursuant to its dividend re-investment scheme ("DRIS”) to Shareholders of the Company who elected to receive Ordinary Shares instead of the special dividend of 1.50 pence per Ordinary Share and final dividend of 1.25 pence per Ordinary Share paid today.

The price at which the 2,905,659 Ordinary Shares were allotted was 37.54 pence per Ordinary Share, which was calculated, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the DRIS, on the basis of the last reported ex-dividend net asset value per Ordinary Share in the Company as at 24 January 2025, which was announced on 28 January 2025.

Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 21 February 2025.

As Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility, the following directors of the Company, and their Persons Closely Associated ("PCA”), were allotted shares at a price of 37.54 pence:

 No. of Shares allottedHolding following Allotment% of Issued Share Capital Held
Justin Ward (PDMR)

 

Mrs E Ward (PCA)		3,628




1,415		53,157




20,727


0.020%
Oliver Bedford (PDMR) 21,343





  



Oliver Bedford and Mrs C Bedford (PCA)		 





319,233





0.087%

Further information regarding the DRIS can be found in the DRIS terms and conditions and DRIS mandate form available on the Company's website at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/document-library/.

As a result of the issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 368,388,962 with each Ordinary Share carrying one vote each. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 368,388,962. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Uloma Adighibe

Alexandria Tivey 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 832 3877

+44 203 832 3891

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        


Nachrichten zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, darüber: Welche Blue Chips sind abgestürzt und welche haben sich gar wieder erholt? Wie sieht es bei den Airlines aus und worin ist Tim investiert? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:30 UBS Logo Künstliche Intelligenz: Das Rennen hat gerade erst begonnen
09:15 Rekordhoch zum Greifen nah
09:12 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero und Siemens nach Zahlen gesucht
13.02.25 Logo WHS Super Micro Computer Aktie: Nvidia-Boost kann Delisting-Ängste nicht stoppen! Der KI-Wert im Fokus
13.02.25 Why Growth in U.S. Crude Exports is Synonymous with Growth of NYMEX WTI
13.02.25 Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.02.25 Silber: Was den jetzigen Markt unterscheidet
11.02.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Comet Holding AG, Sika AG, Partners Group Holding AG
11.02.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’440.70 19.73 S2S3KU
Short 13’725.10 13.74 UBSP6U
Short 14’291.51 8.56 UJOBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’917.95 14.02.2025 13:54:36
Long 12’367.95 19.28 BFZSRU
Long 12’104.76 13.82 B3US4U
Long 11’594.07 8.94 BBQSEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ripple fokussiert sich auf Europa: Welche Auswirkungen kann das auf den XRP Kurs haben?
Wall Street Pepe mit Launch am Montag – Solaxy durchbricht nächsten Meilenstein
BAT-Aktie fällt: British American Tobacco 2024 mit Umsatzrückgang
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) veröffentlicht Investment-Empfehlung: Allianz-Aktie mit Buy
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. gibt BASF-Aktie Buy
Aktienempfehlung Nestlé-Aktie: Jefferies & Company Inc. bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Nachmittag mit Kursfeuerwerk
BASF-Aktie gewinnt: BASF-Agrarchemie vor Börsengang
SMI schliesst höher -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX beendet Handel mit Rekord über 22'600 Zählern -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Douglas-Aktie im Sinkflug: Douglas blickt zurückhaltender auf die Gewinnentwicklung

Top-Rankings

KW 6: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten