Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Aktie [Valor: 51747719 / ISIN: GB00BKF2JH04]
05.12.2024 15:42:10

Issue of Equity

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT
0.98 GBP -0.51%
FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

FWT Shares

The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc (the "Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 5 September 2024 (the "Offer”), 1,274,718 Foresight Williams Technology Shares ("FWT Shares”) of 1p each were allotted on 5 December 2024 at offer prices ranging from 98.3p to 104.6p based on an unaudited net asset value of 98.3p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 1,274,718 FWT Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 6 December 2024.

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 2,493,884 FWT Shares. Following this allotment there are now 37,923,821 FWT Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


