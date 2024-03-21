|
21.03.2024 16:09:20
Issue of Equity
Foresight VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46
Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares
21 March 2024
The Board of Foresight Vct plc ("the Company”) is pleased to announce that 159,811 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("the Shares”) were allotted on 21 March 2024 pursuant to the offer for subscription ("the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 15 November 2023. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 86.40 pence per share ranging from 88.16 pence to 90.95 pence.
Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 25 March 2024.
In total the Company has allotted 27,915,847 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 271,803,051 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181
