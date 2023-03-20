SMI 10'644 0.3%  SPI 13'953 0.4%  Dow 32'231 1.2%  DAX 14'933 1.1%  Euro 0.9933 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'119 1.3%  Gold 1'976 -0.7%  Bitcoin 25'600 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9260 -0.1%  Öl 72.1 -0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Montagnachmittag entwickeln
Darum investiert Mark Mobius in Chip-Aktien aus China und den USA
CS-Aktie tiefrot, UBS-Aktie dreht ins Plus: UBS übernimmt Credit Suisse - CS-VRP Lehmann: "Ein historischer und trauriger Tag" - Stellenabbau und Klagen möglich
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Dollar auf die Credit Suisse-Übernahme
Credit Suisse-Fall bedroht Markt der CoCo-Bonds - Deutsche Bank, AXA und Commerzbank kaum betroffen von Anleihen-Totalausfall - Aktien holen Verluste auf
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Aktie [Valor: 1986853 / ISIN: GB00B02WHS05]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.03.2023 17:58:15

Issue of Equity

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1
0.50 GBP -3.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA (OTHER THAN ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA WHERE THE COMPANY'S SECURITIES MAY BE LEGALLY MARKETED), OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER TO ISSUE OR SELL, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO SUBSCRIBE OR PURCHASE, ANY INVESTMENTS IN ANY JURISDICTION.

20 March 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)

Allotment of Shares

The Board announced on 5 September 2022 and on 6 January 2023 that the Company had published a prospectus (the "Prospectus") and a supplementary prospectus respectively in relation to an offer for subscription of ordinary shares of 1p each (the "Ordinary Shares"), to raise up to £20,000,000, with the discretion to utilise an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £30,000,000 (the "Offer"). On 20 March 2023 the Company allotted 5,139,210 new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer conditional only on Admission (the timetable for which is set out in more detail below).

The offer price at which the 5,139,210 new Ordinary Shares were allotted was 55.04 pence per Ordinary Share, which was calculated, in accordance with the terms of the Offer, by reference to the net asset value of an Ordinary Share on 17 March 2023 (as announced on 20 March 2023, being the last published net asset value per Ordinary Share) divided by 0.965 (to allow for the costs of the Offer).

Application will shortly be made for the 5,139,210 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the premium segment of London Stock Exchange plc’s main market for listed securities ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will occur and dealing will commence in the new Ordinary Shares on or around 27 March 2023. When issued, the new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares.

As a result of the issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 330,800,708 with each Ordinary Share carrying one vote each.  Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 330,800,708. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The new Ordinary Shares will be issued in registered form and may be held in uncertificated form. Definitive documents of title are expected to be despatched within 15 business days of allotment.   The new Ordinary Shares will be eligible for settlement through CREST with effect from Admission.

Unless the context requires otherwise, terms defined in the Prospectus have the same meaning where used in this announcement.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        

Important Information

This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and is not a prospectus. This announcement does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for sale or subscription of, or solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or to acquire, any ordinary shares in the Company in any jurisdiction, including in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of South Africa, the United States or any member state of the EEA (other than any member state of the EEA where the Company's securities may be lawfully marketed). Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any ordinary shares referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the Prospectus in its final form, published on 5 September 2022 by the Company in connection with the Offer. A copy of the Prospectus is available for inspection, subject to certain access restrictions, from the Company's registered office, for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website (www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk). Approval of the Prospectus by the FCA should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities that are the subject of the Prospectus. Potential investors are recommended to read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with a decision to invest in the Company's securities.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Trügt die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten? Was ist für Anlegerinnen und Anleger in der kommenden Zeit wichtig und worauf müssen wir uns einstellen?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blümer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem gibt Marco Ludescher eine Prognose über die Entwicklung der Inflation und des Zinsumfeldes.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11:43 Marktüberblick: Gold und Silber haussieren
09:05 Vontobel: derimail - Reverse Convertibles mit tiefem Bezugspreis
09:04 UBS übernimmt Credit Suisse
08:43 Sind das die besten ETFs im Jahr 2023?
07:22 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Index fällt zurück
17.03.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
17.03.23 Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV
16.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit Lock-In auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Deutsche Bank AG, Societe Generale SA
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'094.67 19.42 T8SSMU
Short 11'310.54 13.87 AYSSMU
Short 11'728.73 8.97 TSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 10'643.64 20.03.2023 17:31:22
Long 10'241.11 19.07 5SSMXU
Long 10'021.41 13.87 VSSM5U
Long 9'586.33 8.90 T2SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Molecular Partners am 10.03.2023

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie tiefrot, UBS-Aktie dreht ins Plus: UBS übernimmt Credit Suisse - CS-VRP Lehmann: "Ein historischer und trauriger Tag" - Stellenabbau und Klagen möglich
Credit-Suisse Aktie: Deal zwischen CS und UBS könnte noch am Samstagabend abgeschlossen werden - Zwei unterschiedliche Bankenschwergewichte
Stimmung hellt sich nach CS-Übernahme auf: SMI kämpft sich letztlich über die Nulllinie -- DAX beendet volatilen Handelstag im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abgaben
Credit Suisse-Fall bedroht Markt der CoCo-Bonds - Deutsche Bank, AXA und Commerzbank kaum betroffen von Anleihen-Totalausfall - Aktien holen Verluste auf
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Dollar auf die Credit Suisse-Übernahme
Medien: Bundesrat ruft zu einer Medienkonferenz am Sonntagabend
Die neue Moonswatch von Swatch und Omega - Kritiker erheben die Stimme
Presse: CS-Verstaatlichung wäre Alternative zu Übernahme durch UBS
Varta-Aktie rauscht ab: Montana Tech-Tochter Varta mit Kapitalerhöhung und Restrukturierung
Hoch verschuldet: So viel Geld soll Elon Musk Amazon nach der Twitter-Übernahme bezahlen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Stimmung hellt sich nach CS-Übernahme auf: SMI kämpft sich letztlich über die Nulllinie -- DAX beendet volatilen Handelstag im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abgaben

Die Übernahme der Credit Suisse durch die UBS sorgte am heimischem Aktienmarkt zunächst für Sorgen, der SMI drehte aber bis zum Handelsende noch ins Plus. Auch beim DAX wurde die Stimmung im Handelsverlauf besser. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen. Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich weiter verunsichert.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.