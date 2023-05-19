|
19.05.2023 15:40:00
Issue of Convertible Notes and Warrants Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance
Valoe Corporation Inside information 19 May 2023 at 16.40 (Finnish time)
Valoe Corporation has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Winance announced on 10 February 2023 ("Winance Financing Arrangement”), withdrawn a convertible notes tranche of EUR 0.5 million and issued to Winance in total 510 convertible notes and in total 5,100,000 warrants related thereto.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|AMS AG / Infineon Technologies AG
|125933066
|55.00 %
|19.00 %
|AMS AG
|125934597
|50.00 %
|17.50 %
|ON Holding AG. / Zalando SE
|125933067
|50.00 %
|16.00 %
In Mikkeli 19 May 2023
Valoe Corporation
Board of Directors
For more information: Iikka Savisalo
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com
Valoe is an innovative technology company based in Finland that operates in the clean energy business. The company’s objective is to have clean solar electricity available for everyone everywhere. Valoe’s solar module plant is located in Juva, Finland, and the company has an IBC solar cell plant in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Cencorp Corporation
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Cencorp Corporation
Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV
Das Jahr 2022 war ein schwieriges Jahr für die Märkte. Wie hat sich dieses Jahr auf die Performance der RealUnit Schweiz AG und der Werterhalt-Strategie ausgewirkt?
Wie funktioniert der Aktientoken der RealUnit Schweiz AG und wird er häufiger nachgefragt als die traditionelle Aktie?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Dani Stüssi, CEO der RealUnit Schweiz AG im Experteninterview mit Matthias Müller, Head of Markets & Services der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerOptimismus für Lösung im US-Schuldenstreit: Dow etwas höher -- SMI fester -- DAX erreicht Rekordhoch -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
Die Wall Street legt im Freitagshandel leicht zu. Am Freitag zeigen sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Börsen hingegen konnten sich vor dem Wochenende nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}