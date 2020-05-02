Issue 82 of The Bridge, the Materials Science newsletter from Rigaku, is now online

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest edition of The Bridge, the materials science newsletter from Rigaku Corporation, is now available online on the company's global website. The Bridge features the latest news, techniques and instrumentation related to X-ray based materials science, and includes informative articles and scientific papers.

The current newsletter introduces the new TOPIQ series of webinars from Rigaku. Throughout the coming months, TOPIQ webinars will feature short presentations on a variety of topics related to X-ray analytical techniques and applications.

The featured article explores cement analysis by X-ray diffractometry. The major components of cement have different characteristics of time for hardening and strengthening. Detailed in the article, XRD was applied to cement analysis and several applications are introduced.

Among the featured application notes is a report describing simultaneous operando XRD measurement for positive and negative electrode materials in a laminate cell using transmission geometry. The process gives important information about the battery, such as reaction state, deterioration characteristics and structural details.

This month's wavelength dispersive X-ray fluorescence (WDXRF) application note demonstrates an improved method to determine multiple elements in nickel sulfide ores by the pressed powder method, and highlights the performance of the Rigaku Simultix 15 tube-above simultaneous WDXRF spectrometer. The instrument is an elemental analytical tool for process control in industries that require high throughput and precision.

The energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence (EDXRF) application note from Applied Rigaku Technologies, Inc. (ART) describes the use the EDXRF technique in academia for teaching and basic research. Simple, fast and non-destructive, EDXRF systems are used in such disciplines as chemistry, material sciences, physics and geology.

The featured video presents an overview of the Rigaku Progeny 1064 nm Raman analyzer as a versatile solution for raw material identification and verification. The video explores how the technology fits into users' data integrity and compliance solution puzzles, and discusses applications such as polymorph speciation and cell culture media analysis.

A collection of news reports presenting the latest developments in materials science, along with product features, a schedule of upcoming webinars and helpful links, are also included.

Readers can subscribe to the newsletter or view the current issue online at https://www.rigaku.com/subscribe

About Rigaku

Since its inception in Japan in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Rigaku and its subsidiaries form a global group focused on general-purpose analytical instrumentation and the life sciences. With hundreds of major innovations to their credit, Rigaku companies are world leaders in X-ray spectrometry, diffraction, and optics, as well as small molecule and protein crystallography and semiconductor metrology. Today, Rigaku employs over 1,400 people in the manufacturing and support of its analytical equipment, which is used in more than 90 countries around the world supporting research, development, and quality assurance activities. Throughout the world, Rigaku continuously promotes partnerships, dialog, and innovation within the global scientific and industrial communities.

For further information, contact:

Michael Nelson

Global Marketing Coordinator

Rigaku Corporation

michael.nelson@rigaku.com

SOURCE Rigaku