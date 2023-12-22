Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'158 0.2%  SPI 14'586 0.2%  Dow 37'424 0.1%  DAX 16'724 0.2%  Euro 0.9420 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'526 0.0%  Gold 2'059 0.6%  Bitcoin 37'397 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8552 -0.1%  Öl 79.2 -0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Sika41879292Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343
Top News
Tesla-Aktie höher: Tesla drückt Fabrikausbau in Deutschland aufs Tempo
Wirecard-Aktie: Kanzlei reicht Klage gegen Wirecard-Bilanzprüfer EY ein - Schadenersatzforderung
Karuna-Aktie +47 Prozent: Bristol-Myers will Karuna in Milliardendeal übernommen - Bristol-Myers-Aktie steigt
Boeing-Aktie sinkt: Boeing seit Jahren mit erster Auslieferung des 'Dreamliner'-Jets nach China
Citi-Experte hält Ölpreiseinbruch um 50 Prozent für möglich
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

ISS A-S Aktie [Valor: 23834363 / ISIN: DK0060542181]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.12.2023 16:48:27

ISS to divest its French business to Onet

finanzen.net zero ISS A-S-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

ISS A-S
127.05 DKK 0.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 22 December 2023
No. 30/2023

ISS to divest its French business to Onet

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company announces that Onet SA has today signed an agreement and committed to acquire ISS’s French business. A mandatory information and consultation process with the employee representatives will now be launched. Completion of the proposed transaction will be subject to customary antitrust approval.

In August 2023, ISS announced its intention to seek a divestment of its French business with the exception of Global Key Account customers. With today’s agreement, Onet has committed to acquire the French business. Onet is a well-established and respected company in the French facility service market with a long-standing track-record for service quality. ISS France, excluding Global Key Accounts, generated revenues of around DKK 2.7 billion in 2022.

As part of the transaction, ISS and Onet would enter into a partnership in which Onet would ensure the continued service delivery to Global Key Accounts on behalf of the ISS Group. ISS will have oversight of the service delivery and quality assurance through a dedicated support team.

Given that ISS France is classified as asset held for sale and discontinued operations in the financial statements of the ISS Group, the proposed transaction will not affect Group reported revenue and operating profit from continuing operations. The impact of the proposed transaction on the financial leverage ratio is expected to be broadly neutral.

The 2023 outlook is confirmed.

"Today marks an important milestone since our announcement to seek a divestment for our French business, and I am comfortable that we have identified the best possible buyer who can drive the business forward to the benefit of the customers and not least our more than 14,000 dedicated placemakers in France. At the same time, we establish a strong platform which allows us to remain unchanged in providing quality service solutions to our Global Key Account customers,” says Kasper Fangel, Group CEO of ISS.

For investor enquiries
Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91
Kristian Tankred, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 67 35 25

For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Senior Global Media Relations Manager, +45 41 76 19 89

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers”. In 2022, Group revenue was DKK 73.8 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513


 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ISS A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX TV

Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews werfen wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Rückblick auf das Jahr 2023.

Auch weiterhin beschäftigt der Krieg in der Ukraine die Welt. Robert Halver erklärt, wie dieser die Finanzmärkte bewegt hat und welche Auswirkungen die gestiegene Inflation auf die Weltwirtschaft und die Politik nimmt.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:49 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Nike, On Holding
09:27 Marktüberblick: Gold im Aufwind
09:08 SMI kaum bewegt
08:00 Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX TV
07:40 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – In einer engen Range
21.12.23 Mapping 2024: Capital Risks, Crypto and AI Move to the Fore
20.12.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
19.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt wieder über 43.000 Dollar – Änderung bei BlackRock-ETF lässt aufhorchen
19.12.23 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, UBS Group AG
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'567.13 19.88 6SSMOU
Short 11'820.71 13.74 NMSSMU
Short 12'251.70 8.90 0PSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'157.68 22.12.2023 16:50:33
Long 10'682.87 19.88 SSQMQU
Long 10'428.55 13.74 SSOMSU
Long 9'988.34 8.90 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ISS A-S 127.05 0.71% ISS A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffetts Investmentholding Berkshire Hathaway erwirbt 10,5 Millionen Aktien von Occidental Petroleum
UBS-CEO: Liquidation der CS hätte Schockwirkungen ausgelöst - UBS-Aktie tiefer
Solana Prognose: Viele On-Chain-Daten übertreffen schon Ethereum und Bitcoin
UBS-Aktie stabil: Experte fordert UBS soll Sicherheitsnetz des Bundes abgelten
Swisscom-Aktie unter Druck: Swisscom könnte Anfang nächstes Jahr für Vodafone Italia bieten
US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX-Anleger nehmen schlussendlich Gewinne mit -- Erneut uneinheitliche Entwicklung an Asiens Börsen
Lohnt sich endlich wieder ein Investment in Nebenwerte? Bellevue-Analystin sieht "Trendwende" bei Small- und Midcaps
DocMorris-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Deutsche Bank erhöht DocMorris-Kursziel
Abflachendes Wachstum bei BYD: Ist die BYD-Aktie trotzdem noch ein Kauf?
Sanofi-Aktie schwächer: Sanofi stoppt Entwicklung von Medikamentenkandidaten Tusamitamab Ravtansine

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit