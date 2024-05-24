Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.05.2024 11:44:40

ISS and Barclays extend successful global contract with another 5 years

ISS A-S
129.10 DKK 1.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 24 May 2024
No. 23/2024

ISS and Barclays extend successful global contract with another 5 years

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announces the extension of its global integrated facility services contract with Barclays. ISS will now continue to provide services to Barclays on a global scale until end-2029.

ISS and Barclays initiated the collaboration in 2012, and ISS will continue to provide a wide range of Integrated Facility Services, including cleaning, technical, support services, catering as well as workplace solutions across the bank’s facilities in the UK and Ireland, Continental Europe, the Americas, Middle East, India and Asia & Pacific. The annual revenue from the contract represents around 2.5% of Group revenue.

With the new contract extension, ISS will work with Barclays to create workplace experiences across their corporate and retail environments. This collaboration will also contribute to Barclays’ Net Zero ambitions and enhance great workplace experiences for their employees. Through a combination of advanced technology solutions and ISS’s self-delivery model, ISS will continue to deliver cost-effective services and drive value creation for all parties.

"We have enjoyed a strong and mutually beneficial partnership with Barclays for more than a decade, delivering high-quality service solutions, and I am proud and excited for this next phase. We will continue to support Barclays in delivering excellent service experiences to their employees,” says Kasper Fangel, Group CEO.

For investor enquiries
Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91
For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers”. In 2023, Group revenue was DKK 78.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513


 

Attachment


