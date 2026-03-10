|
10.03.2026 11:20:49
Israel Discount Bank FY25 Profit Declines
(RTTNews) - Israel Discount Bank (ISDAF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2025 net profit attributed to the Bank's shareholders declined to 4.14 billion shekel from 4.28 billion shekel, prior year. Earnings per share of NIS 0.1 par value attributed to the Bank's shareholders from continuing operations was 3.25 shekel compared to 3.31 shekel. Fiscal 2025 net interest income increased to 10.0 billion shekel from 9.93 billion shekel, previous year. Total non-interest income was 3.31 billion shekel compared to 3.30 billion shekel.
Fourth quarter net profit attributed to the Bank's shareholders was 856 million shekel, compared with 1.05 billion shekel in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 18.4%. Net profit attributed to Bank's shareholders - excluding certain components was 885 million shekel compared to 1.08 billion shekel. Net interest income was 2.27 billion shekel compared to 2.36 billion shekel.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
