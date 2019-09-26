ISPE Introduces Enhanced Online Community for Global Pharmaceutical Professionals

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) introduced Community Connection, a newly enhanced platform for its online Communities of Practice (CoPs).

ISPE contributes to the advancement of pharmaceutical science by connecting professionals worldwide through this interactive online forum that covers a variety of topics like biotechnology, critical utilities, commissioning and qualification (C&Q), GAMP®, and more.

"Pharmaceutical professionals can evaluate industry trends, manage challenges, and contribute knowledge to global innovations more efficiently with the redesigned and improved Community Connection forum," said John Bournas, ISPE CEO and President. "Collaboration through this interactive platform will support the continued improvement and transformation of the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry to better ensure the availability of quality medicines worldwide."

Key new platform features include:



Upgraded Posting Capability: Enables Members to upload images within discussion threads to help illustrate their point

Improved User-Experience: Lets Members recommend discussions, easily follow discussion threads, and pin discussions for easier reference

Enhanced Search and Tagging for Keywords: Helps Members find answers quickly

Improved Networking Features: Allows Members to easily connect to other community members, link to their social media profiles, and improved personalization of user profiles

To learn more about this enriched forum, visit http://www.ISPE.org/Membership/Communities-Practice.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is the world's largest not-for-profit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 18,500 members of ISPE are building solutions in the development and manufacture of safe, effective pharmaceutical and biologic medicines, and medical devices in more than 90 countries around the world. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida USA. Visit http://www.ISPE.org for more information.

