ISPE Announces New Knowledge Tools and Educational Resources

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced new knowledge tools and educational resources with a range of features to further advance their mission of delivering technical and operational solutions to support their Members across the global pharmaceutical industry in manufacturing quality medicines for patients worldwide. The latest additions include a new ISPE official video page, enhanced Communities of Practice platform, and complimentary webinar series.

"ISPE is committed to the advancement of the educational and technical efficiency of its Members through forums for the exchange of ideas and practical experience," said John Bournas, ISPE, CEO and President. "The introduction of these new tools and resources give us further flexibility and opportunity to meet the needs of our Members and industry and allows us to continue our efforts in improving and transforming the pharma manufacturing industry to better ensure the availability of quality medicines."

ISPE launched their new official video page—providing their Members and the pharma industry with an enhanced video experience, including ease of navigation and viewing recommendations. The official video page provides content for pharma professionals to learn about trending industry topics and get first-hand insights on ISPE's conferences, training courses, and guidance documents.

ISPE's Communities of Practice (CoPs) contribute to the advancement of pharmaceutical science by connecting professionals worldwide through an interactive online forum that covers a variety of topics like biotechnology, critical utilities, commissioning and qualification (C&Q), GAMP®, and more. This fall, ISPE will introduce an enhanced CoP platform that will provide a more robust, user-friendly experience, including: upgraded posting capability, enhanced search and keyword tagging, and improved networking features.

ISPE crafted the new 2019 Pharma Best Practices Webinar Series to include prime educational and training content from experts in pharmaceutical technology, quality manufacturing procedures, and industry good practices. The webinar series is complimentary and can be accessed online all over the world. Each webinar features leading subject matter experts covering critical, relevant topics in ever-developing world of pharmaceuticals. ISPE Members have the benefit of unlimited access to the webinar recordings—even if they didn't sign up for the webinar. Nonmembers that attend a webinar will have access to the recordings for 30 days.

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is the world's largest not-for-profit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 18,500 members of ISPE are building solutions in the development and manufacture of safe, effective pharmaceutical and biologic medicines, and medical devices in more than 90 countries around the world. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida USA. Visit http://www.ISPE.org for more information.

