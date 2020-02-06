ISPA EXPO Kicks Off the New Decade With the Mattress Industry's Most Anticiapted Show

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISPA EXPO 2020 KICKS OFF THE NEW DECADE WITH THE MATTRESS INDUSTRY'S MOST ANTICIPATED SHOW

ISPA EXPO 2020 will take place March 18-20 at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The EXPO opens the doors to over 4,000 industry professionals and a record 140,000+ square feet of floor space.

"ISPA EXPO is about making connections, creating new opportunities and discovering the latest innovations in our industry," said Mary Helen Rogers, ISPA vice president of marketing and communications. "Attendees will find everything they need for their business under one roof in just a few short days."

The Welcome Reception will take place at The Sugar Mill! when the show floor closes on Wednesday. Attendees will enjoy local food, drinks and great entertainment by the bedding industry's band, the insomniaczzz.

EXPO will feature a Wednesday morning keynote with Mark Schulman , a highly strategic and innovative businessman who is fresh off a world-wide tour with P!NK. His interactive presentation is an audio and visual feast, featuring live drum performances.

, a highly strategic and innovative businessman who is fresh off a world-wide tour with P!NK. His interactive presentation is an audio and visual feast, featuring live drum performances. Scheduled for Wednesday afternoon is The World Mattress Industry lunch and learn presented by the Centre for Industrial Studies (CSIL). Attendees will get a global view of the mattress sector and research results on e-commerce for the industry. Boxed lunch is included.

On Thursday morning CNBC Senior Analyst, Financial Journalist and Best-Selling Author, Ron Insana , will share a powerful look at the forces driving the economy and how they will impact businesses and the industry in the future.

, will share a powerful look at the forces driving the economy and how they will impact businesses and the industry in the future. Mattress Recycling and Sustainability: Today and Tomorrow is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Experts and staff will share the results of recent research to improve system efficiencies and develop new markets for recycled mattress commodities. Attendees will also learn about the launch of the Sleep Products Sustainability Program (SP2), designed to help manufacturers reduce waste and energy consumption.

For more information about ISPA EXPO 2020, including registration and a complete event schedule, visit ISPAEXPO.com.

Established in 1915, the International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) is dedicated to lead and advance the interest of the sleep products industry by helping the world sleep better. As the industry's trade organization, ISPA represents the Sleep Products Industry and members in countries around the world.

ISPA provides a wide range of services that benefit its membership. These include exclusive industry surveys and statistics, government advocacy support, educational offerings, the industry's ISPA EXPO trade show, safety research through its Sleep Products Safety Council, consumer research and education through its Better Sleep Council, BedTimes and Sleep Savvy publications.

To learn more, visit http://www.sleepproducts.org or contact info@sleepproducts.org.

