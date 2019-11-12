+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
12.11.2019 22:54:00

Isotropic Systems Completes Bi-Directional Over-the-Air Satellite Tests

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotropic Systems announced today that it has completed a key milestone in its development path towards a new generation of multi-beam, high performance and low-cost satellite ground terminals. The UK-based company demonstrated bi-directional high-speed connectivity with a Ka-broadband satellite, proving its optical beam-forming technology is capable of all electronic scanning and tracking well beyond the conventional performance of flat panel antennas and conventional phased array technology, measured in scanning range, scan performance and corresponding throughput.  

Isotropic Systems first bi-directional over the air test (PRNewsfoto/Isotropic Systems)

"This is the first of many tests that Isotropic Systems will make over the air as we move towards our first commercially available products. We are thrilled to have conducted this momentous first step. Our engineering team has worked tirelessly with the support of our strategic customers to accomplish today's important test," said John Finney, founder and chief executive officer of Isotropic Systems.

The tests included web browsing, video downloads, video streaming, two-way video calls, online gaming, VoIP, e-mail and additional WAN application testing completed from Isotropic Systems' state-of-the-art laboratory at the InnovateUK Satellite Catapult facility, utilising capacity from Avanti's Hylas-4 Ka-band satellite.  

"We look forward to our next over-the-air test, which we expect to focus on multi-beam connectivity in Ka-band. Unlike other multi-beam antennas, we will demonstrate full duplex transmission to our strategic customers, with each beam independently operating the entire aperture bandwidth," said John Finney.

About Isotropic Systems

Isotropic Systems is developing the world's first multi-service, high-bandwidth, low power, fully integrated high throughput terminal designed to support the satellite industry to 'reach beyond' traditional markets and acquire new customers with a full suite of high throughput services. The company's team of industry experts and scientists has pioneered several firsts in satellite terminal design.

Isotropic's Series A funding was led by Boeing to advance space-based connectivity. 

Isotropic Systems Ltd logo (PRNewsfoto/Isotropic Systems Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isotropic-systems-completes-bi-directional-over-the-air-satellite-tests-300956888.html

SOURCE Isotropic Systems

