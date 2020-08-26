26.08.2020 00:52:00

IsoPlexis Announces "Single-Cell Proteomics Grant Challenge: COVID-19"

BRANFORD, Conn., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in single-cell proteomics, today announced their Single-Cell Proteomics COVID-19 Grant Challenge, where researchers are invited to share next generation insights using single-cell functional proteomics for the opportunity to win 12 IsoCode or CodePlex chips for a project run on the IsoLight system. Through this grant challenge, researchers can utilize IsoPlexis' unique single-cell proteomics to help resolve the underlying functional mechanisms of COVID-19 to help accelerate the development of novel therapies and vaccines.

(PRNewsfoto/IsoPlexis)

Applicants should submit an abstract up to 500 words, between August 25, 2020 and September 30, 2020, proposing a project using the IsoLight platform and the Single-Cell Secretome or CodePlex Secretome solutions. A challenge committee will review the proposals and select winners based on research novelty and innovation. Experiments must be completed by November 30, 2020.

IsoPlexis' system has become the new standard for functional cytokine immune profiling at the single-cell level and has provided researchers with:

  • Direct function from individual cells to demonstrate what is driving a cell to cause inflammation or promote durable and protective immunity
  • Functional Proteomics that can be applied to solving critical challenges in various research areas, including infectious diseases and COVID-19
  • The ability to speed the development of vaccine and antiviral therapies for infectious diseases, such as COVID-19

Two winners will be selected and awarded 12 chips each, along with advanced analysis support and experimental design consultation from IsoPlexis.

Visit https://isoplexis.com/single-cell-proteomic-grant-challenge/ or contact challenge@isoplexis.com to learn more and to submit an abstract.

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS: 
IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning, single-cell proteomics systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise and personalized stage. Our integrated systems, named #1 innovation by the Scientist Magazine and Fierce, are used globally to advance the field of immune biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases. 

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Jon Chen 
VP of Marketing 
info@isoplexis.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isoplexis-announces-single-cell-proteomics-grant-challenge-covid-19-301118350.html

SOURCE IsoPlexis

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 74.18
-0.19 %
Novartis 78.48
-0.19 %
Alcon 53.78
-0.22 %
Zurich Insur Gr 340.20
-0.26 %
UBS Group 11.14
-0.45 %
Swiss Life Hldg 369.10
-1.07 %
SGS 2’370.00
-1.29 %
LafargeHolcim 43.39
-1.43 %
Swisscom 510.00
-1.70 %
Adecco Group 47.96
-1.86 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

25.08.20
Vontobel: Vontobel Volt®: Geld investieren im aktuellen Marktumfeld?
25.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
25.08.20
UBS: Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
25.08.20
Schwergewichte halten SMI im Zaum
24.08.20
Gold, Dollar Signaling Inflation Risk?
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Investoren trennen sich vermehrt von Meyer Burger
Sulzer kauft Hersteller von Pen-Injektoren für 100 Millionen Euro - Sulzer-Aktie legt zu
Credit Suisse integriert NAB in Schweizer Geschäft und schliesst Filialen - Aktie letztlich leichter
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Börsenanleger aufgepasst: So erkennt man die nächste Wachstumsaktie
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO im Bullenmodus
CS-Aktie wechselt ins Positive: Belgien ermittelt gegen Credit Suisse wegen Beihilfe zur Steuerhinterziehung
Dow Jones mit roten Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Stadler Rail von Corona im Halbjahr gebremst - Stadler-Aktie dennoch höher
SMI beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen starten höher in neue Woche -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones mit roten Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte fielen am Dienstag nach anfänglichen Gewinnen leicht ins Minus zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte sein zwischenzeitliches Plus schlussendlich ebenfalls nicht halten. Der US-Leitindex tendierte etwas leichter. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Dienstag überwiegend Verluste aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB