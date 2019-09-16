16.09.2019 18:46:00

iSolved Expanded Technology Platform Includes Full Employee Management Support

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The iSolved Network has expanded its technology platform to include full employee management support. This new functionality enables Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) to use the iSolved platform to service their clients on a unified, innovative technology.

Infinisource iSolved Network logo. (PRNewsFoto/Infinisource)

The iSolved platform offers everything from talent and learning management to payroll, benefits and time tracking, all unified in one solution. The iSolved Network also offers its PEO partners a vibrant ecosystem of support and resources, including marketing expertise, sales solution engineers, a full university that includes a hybrid system of online and classroom training, and ongoing support.

As part of iSolved's entrance into the PEO marketplace, it will be participating as the presenting sponsor in the NAPEO 2019 Annual Conference and Marketplace in Austin, Texas, September 16 and 17, 2019. Attendees at the conference can experience the iSolved platform, with its powerful PEO module, by visiting booth 818 at the JW Marriott.

Private demonstrations of the technology will also be available.

"iSolved HCM is proud to partner with industry-leading PEOs for their technology needs," said Dave Dawson, Chief Executive Officer of iSolved HCM. "The PEO market is the fastest-growing segment of the HCM industry and we are excited to support our partners as they take advantage of this hyper-growth opportunity. Our Network of elite Certified Partners has the unique value proposition of world-class service combined with the HCM industry's #1 platform for the small- to middle-sized enterprise. We announced iSolved's PEO functionality during the NAPEO conference last year, and we are excited to participate in NAPEO again in 2019 to showcase the most-advanced HCM platform with advanced PEO power."

PEO functionality within the iSolved platform ensures the solution works for employers at every step of the business cycle. Organizations moving to a PEO also enjoy greater flexibility and easier transition.

About iSolved

The iSolved Network is an ecosystem for elite service providers who use the iSolved platform to deliver a complete set of workforce solutions. iSolved has added key functionality to its human capital management solution to serve professional employer organizations (PEOs). iSolved, with its PEO module, supports outsourced employee management tasks, including benefits, recruiting, safety and risk management, development, training, and workers' compensation. With PEO power, the iSolved Network provides all the resources, support and technology to drive business growth. For more information, visit isolvednetwork.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isolved-expanded-technology-platform-includes-full-employee-management-support-300918843.html

SOURCE iSolved Network

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:09
Währungshüter bleiben im Rampenlicht
13:30
Ölmarkt im Schockzustand
12:08
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf DKSH Holding AG
11:57
Vontobel: Positiv? Negativ? ams für alle Fälle
11:24
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:55
Fällt der SMI heute wieder unter 10.000 Punkte?
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ölpreise nach Drohnenangriff auf saudische Raffinerie zweistellig im Plus
Weitere Rally voraus? So lange sollten Anleger ihre Bitcoin halten, um garantiert einen Gewinn zu erzielen
"Äh nein" - Tesla-Chef Elon Musk lässt weissrussischen Präsidenten auflaufen
Rieter-Aktie zieht an: Peter Spuhler hat sich mit Rieter-Aktien eingedeckt
SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost letztlich stabil
Darum bietet Apple seinen Streaming-Dienst Apple TV+ so günstig an
Experte: Der Bitcoin steht vor einem 30-prozentigen Kurssturz
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktien verlieren kräftig: rating gesenkt
Senvion-Aktie verliert vorübergehend zweistellig: Senvion will Teile des Geschäfts an Siemens Gamesa verkaufen
Mark Mobius warnt vor Blockchain: Alles vom Menschen Geschaffene "kann geknackt werden"

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost letztlich stabil
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist angesichts des Ölpreisschocks schwächer in die neue Woche gestartet und auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Montag leichter. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten zeigten zum Wochenstart nur kleine Ausschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB