18.08.2021 01:04:00

Isola Communities Launches Partnership With HercuTech

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isola Communities, a premier Seattle-based, multi-family property developer, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Tempe-based HercuTech, which will ensure that HercuTech's innovative HercuWall system is utilized in Isola's upcoming Arizona build-to-rent communities.

"HercuTech is excited to be partnering with Isola Communities on their build-to-rent product. We believe HercuWall absolutely provides Isola an opportunity to differentiate themselves in a very competitive market, as it improves the building process and provides tenants a superior living experience," said HercuTech CEO, Jason Rhees.

Prior to its planned expansion into Arizona, Isola Communities began its search for development partners that exemplified Isola's commitment to sustainable design and environmental stewardship. "We were immediately impressed with HercuWall's capabilities and the positive impact that it would have on our communities," noted Isola Communities Partner, Harry Nayyar.

"HercuWall is a sustainably manufactured, R31 insulated wall system that allows for significant energy savings, sound reduction, and airtightness. This offers a healthier, more cost-effective, and highly comfortable lifestyle," added Rhees.

One of Isola's main goals for their Arizona communities has been to develop quality housing solutions that benefit each neighborhood. "With the inclusion of HercuWall in our communities, it's even easier for us to ensure that our future residents will have quiet, durable, and energy-efficient homes. We're looking forward to a long and beneficial partnership with HercuTech," said Isola Communities Partner, Jeff LePage.

HercuTech
HercuTech is an innovative building technology company that manufactures HercuWall— an ICC-certified panelized exterior and demising wall system. These prefabricated wall panels are made of EPS foam, reinforced with a patented steel ShearStrip, and laminated with a weather-resistant barrier, resulting in a stronger, more energy-efficient, and sustainable building solution.

Isola Communities
Established in 2008, Isola Homes and its affiliated companies have focused on providing beneficial housing solutions to the communities in which they build. Its homes are designed to enhance each neighborhood's livability and accessibility. After the company's expansion into apartment building in 2015 under Isola Communities, it successfully completed four apartment projects. Presently, Isola Communities has 10 multi-family buildings coming soon to 8 different Seattle neighborhoods as well as one near the University of Washington Tacoma. Additional information about Isola Communities and its affiliates can be found at isolacommunities.com.

Contact:
Danielle North
(206) 737 - 9700
media@isolacommunities.com

Isola Communities and HercuTech
Isola Communities and HercuTech Partnership

﻿

