ISMRM-SMRT Annual Meeting Features Distinguished Speaker Program

CONCORD, Calif., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) is holding its Annual Meeting this week and the program features several well-known speakers.

ISMRM Annual Meeting Features Many Prominent Speakers

This year, the ISMRM Presidential Lecture will be given by Simon Singh, Ph.D. The title of Singh's presentation is "From the Big Bang to Homer's Last Theorem." Singh became a TV producer and director working on BBC programs including "Tomorrow's World" and "Horizon" before winning a BAFTA for his award-winning documentary, "Fermat's Last Theorem," which was followed by his book on the same subject. Singh, one of the world's most popular science and math writers, will lead listeners on a tour through his bestselling books and talk about how he has taken some difficult topics and explained them to a large general audience.

In addition to Simon Singh, this year's ISMRM keynote speakers are Pia C. Maly Sundgren, M.D., Ph.D., the Mansfield Lecturer, speaking on Viribus Unitis; John Gore, Ph.D., the Lauterbur Lecturer, speaking on Adventures in Contrast; and Katja Pinker-Domenig, M.D., Ph.D., the NIBIB New Horizons Lecturer, speaking on Precision MRI of the Breast: Reality or Utopia? The SMRT keynote speakers are Thomas Grist, M.D., the President's Lecturer, speaking on Go with the Flow: Lessons Learned About the Importance of Radiologist-Technologist Teamwork in the Development of MR Angiography, and Donald McRobbie, Ph.D., who will conduct the SMRT Masterclass on MR Safety: From Folklore to Physics.

The ISMRM-SMRT Annual Meeting will be held virtually this year, with over 5,000 attendees dedicated to the field of magnetic resonance participating. The next ISMRM Annual Meeting will be a joint meeting with the ESMRMB and will be held 7-12 May 2022 in London, England.

About ISMRM:

The International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine is an international, nonprofit, scientific association whose purpose is to promote communication, research, development, and applications in the field of magnetic resonance in medicine and biology and other related topics and to develop and provide channels and facilities for continuing education in the field. Its multidisciplinary membership consists of clinicians, physicists, engineers, biochemists, and technologists. In addition to its large scientific meetings, the Society holds workshops and publishes two journals, Magnetic Resonance in Medicine and the Journal of Magnetic Resonance Imaging, and a virtual newsletter, MR Pulse. It also sponsors 29 study groups on specific areas of scientific interest and chapters based on geographical location.

To find out more about the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM), please call +1 510-841-1899, or visit our website at www.ismrm.org.

ISMRM, One Concord Center, 2300 Clayton Road, Suite 620, Concord, CA 94520 USA

####

Contact: Sharon Taplin, ISMRM

Phone: 510-841-1899

Email: Sharon@ismrm.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ismrm-smrt-annual-meeting-features-distinguished-speaker-program-301292020.html

SOURCE ISMRM International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine