Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'900 0.0%  SPI 14'029 -0.2%  Dow 31'791 -1.0%  DAX 12'961 0.5%  Euro 0.9761 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'562 -0.2%  Gold 1'724 -0.8%  Bitcoin 19'437 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9745 0.0%  Öl 100.1 -4.8% 
0 CHF Kommission

31.08.2022 01:21:00

Ismael Cala to present to 14 thousand people in Mexico City alongside Tony Robbins

  • September 21 and 22 will be days of learning and inspiration, with 22 speakers participating at the Fearless Minds event organized by Exma, which will see Robbins in Mexico for the first time. 

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life and business strategist, journalist, speaker and author of eight bestsellers on leadership and emotional intelligence, Ismael Cala has announced his participation as a speaker at the Fearless Minds event, which will take place on September 21 and 22 in the Mexico City Arena alongside world-class figures such as Tony Robbins.

With a conference that promises to demonstrate that anything is possible, Cala has high expectations as he prepares for this meeting with the Mexican public before an audience that is expected to include more than 14 thousand people.

The Fearless Minds event, organized by Exma's Fernando Anzures, is bringing Tony Robbins to Mexico for the first time so that, together with other standout marketing and human development figures, he can create a high-impact conference both in terms of energy and transformation.

In the words of Ismael Cala, "sharing a stage with Tony Robbins is the realization of a dream I have had since the early 2000s when I bought his prerecorded leadership course, despite not being able to afford it because it meant I didn't have enough money to pay the rent. So, sharing a stage with him 20 years later is hugely satisfying for me and confirms my belief that in order to achieve a great life, we only have to focus on the small and decisive steps in order to make giant leaps."

With leading figures such as Erika de la Vega, Sebastián Lora, Ricardo Salinas, Arturo Elías Ayub and Ricardo Perret, Exma's Fearless Minds event promises to mark a turning point in conferences for the Mexican public.

For more information on this event and ticket reservations, visit https://exma.com.mx/

About Ismael Cala: 

Ismael Cala is a life and human development strategist, journalist, bestselling author, philanthropist, and international speaker. He has been presenting the show CALA, on Spanish CNN, for over five years, making him one of the best-loved and most influential communicators in the Americas. He is the president of the CALA Group business consortium and the Ismael Cala Foundation and author of the books El poder de escuchar, La vida es una piñata, El analfabeto emocional, Un buen hijo de P..., El secreto del bambú and Despierta con Cala, among others.

He is an ambassador of the concept of Corporate Happiness in Latin America, with which he has carried out training in over 400 companies in the USA and LATAM.

Winner of the 2013 Ibero-American personality award and special guest in over a dozen Latin American cities, Ismael has worked with great teachers such as Deepak Chopra and John C. Maxwell and has trained alongside coaches such as Tony Robbins and Don Miguel Ruiz.

About Fernando Anzures: 

Fernando Anzures began his working life at The Coca-Cola Company Mexico, where he would spend nine years until reaching the position of General Director for Colombia.

He has also worked for American multi-national Philip Morris, where he held management roles in Mexico and Central America, before finally having the opportunity to work as the Sales Director in Mexico for Austrian company Red Bull.

He is also the founder of a consultancy company that specializes in Shopper Marketing Liquid Thinking that has advised various trans-national companies in Latin America. In 2013, the author also acquired 100% of the rights to the Marketing News Colombia magazine, as well as those to Expomarketing, an important event in Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia and recently in Mexico. Fernando Anzures is the author of bestselling books "El consumidor es el medio" and "Social Influence Marketing", he has a Marketing degree from the Monterrey Institute of Technology.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ismael-cala-to-present-to-14-thousand-people-in-mexico-city-alongside-tony-robbins-301615112.html

SOURCE Cala Enterprises

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten | BX Swiss TV

Die Kurse konsolidieren aktuell auf ordentlichem Niveau. Ob diese Ruhe gerechtfertigt ist und woher Potential für Kursschwankungen kommen dürfte, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten

Inside Trading & Investment

30.08.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
30.08.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Eli Lilly & Co
30.08.22 Meta verliert führenden VR-Kopf
30.08.22 Marktüberblick: Porsche-Aktie gesucht
30.08.22 Powell-Rede hallt nach
30.08.22 MarketFlow Live - Stocks drop☔ To Watch: EURUSD, Bitcoin 🔍 Jobs 👷 Earnings: Best Buy 🔒
26.08.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
26.08.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia, Logitech
26.08.22 DAX Ausblick – Das große Warten auf Jerome Powell
25.08.22 Ist die Kryptoblase geplatzt? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'434.34 16.48 WSSMBU
Short 11'585.25 13.34 XSSMDU
Short 12'072.15 8.33 TSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 10'900.43 30.08.2022 17:30:00
Long 10'362.64 15.99 JSSMVU
Long 10'225.60 13.34 OSSMLU
Long 9'742.85 8.40 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Syngenta-Aktie: Syngenta Group steigert in der ersten Jahreshälfte Umsatz und Gewinn
Darum legt der Euro im US-Geschäft wieder zu - EUR/CHF über 0,97
Inflationsdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen schliessen klar tiefer -- SMI schliesst in Rot -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Jim Rogers warnt vor Krypto-Investments: Diese Assets können sich seiner Meinung nach statt Bitcoin & Co. lohnen
Novartis präsentiert auf Kongress neue Daten aus seinem Onkologie-Portfolio - Novartis-Aktie leichter
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie leichter: Kühne+Nagel verstärkt sich mit Migros-Personalchefin
So sieht die Aktionärsstruktur beim Corona-Impfstoffentwickler BioNTech aus
Darum fällt der Euro wieder unter Parität - Dollar auch zum Franken stärker
Inflationsdruck in Deutschland fällt im August deutlicher aus als erwartet
BYD-Aktie schliesst dennoch schwächer: Tesla-Konkurrent BYD steigert Umsatz und Gewinn

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit