08.05.2021 17:28:00

ISLE 2021 to open in Shenzhen World on May 10, in China's LED Production Hub

  

SHENZHEN, China, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ISLE, the International Large Screen Display, Audio-visual System, Signs and LED Exhibition, is set to open on May 10, in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Shenzhen World), a new venue just 7 kilometers away from Shenzhen Airport.

ISLE 2021 Floor Plan

With latest technologies and solutions from 1200+ exhibitors, taking 80,000 square-meter exhibition area, ISLE 2021 covers the whole industry supply chain in large screen display, LED lighting, audio-visual system, signs and LED.

Highlights of ISLE 2021

Five Scenario-based Display Zones
ISLE 2021 will introduce five segmented display areas, each providing a scenario-based solution for products like LED, Audio-visual and signs:

  • Smart Screen Application in 5G Rich Media,
  • VR/AR Award-winning Production,
  • Digital Signage,
  • Digital Creative Arts,
  • All-in-one LED Display.

    • ISLE Online Showroom & All-Star Live Show
    ISLE Online Showroom is the channel created to provide 7 X 24h business surfing in 12 categories, 590 market segments with tens of thousands of products. ISLE Online Showroom Link:
    https://www.isle.org.cn/showroom?lang=EN

    ISLE All-Star Live Show gives live broadcasting of the event and its major exhibitors. ISLE 2021 Live Show Link:
    https://www.isle.org.cn/media/live?lang=en

    Hundreds of New Products Launch
    ISLE exhibitors are tech savvy and trend-setting. Hundreds of new products will debut in ISLE 2021, including:

    LG: world's first AI Micro LED—"LG MAGNIT", with full black coating and chip on board technology.

    Unilumin's 4th generation LED "UMini", with 20000:1 contrast, 180° visual angle, 2000nit brightness, 130% NTS color gamut and 40% more energy saving.

    Leyard's latest micro-pitch LED display "TX series", with outstanding brightness, contrast, seamlessness. It has distributed signal processing features and support DCI P3 Color Gamut.

    Absen will debut its new MicroLED with proprietary HCCI technology and packaged with inverted COB, to achieve a ultra-black surface coating effect and high ambient light contrast, with enhanced light efficiency and low power consumption.

    Ledman's latest 8K Micro LED，with 125% NTS color gamut, 16BIT grayscale and 3840HZ refresh.

    LianTronics "Vmini" display, with 170°+visual angle, 20000:1 contrast, IP65 protection to resist water splashing and dust.

     AOTO "SID" All-in-one Display, features with 6mm ultra-thin frame and 19.8mm cabinet thickness. The overall weight of SID is 50% lower than peers. Efficiently integrated with AI algorithm, the optimal viewing brightness can be precisely adjusted.

    Gloshine CL series for stage performance: with thinner and lighter cabinet, easy to install and dismantle, ±80° connection, multiple display can be connected to achieve 360° visual angle, giving stunning stage effect.

    MAXHUB 150" All-in-One LED Display: with built-in interactive and mirroring technology – including multi-device screen sharing and synchronized writing – make the MAXHUB All-in-One LED Display an ultra-clear total solution.

    Cedar Electronics' 0.4mm fine pitch COB display, and 2D/3D fusion DCI-P3 COB Screen for cinema.

    Top Industrial Forums
    20 industrial forums and workshops will be hosted during ISLE 2021, including China's Top Video-conferencing Products Appraisal, jointly hosted by ISLE organizer and LED Display Application Branch of China Optics and Optoelectronics Manufacturers' Association.

    For more details, please check
    https://www.isle.org.cn/?lang=en 

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isle-2021-to-open-in-shenzhen-world-on-may-10-in-chinas-led-production-hub-301286997.html

    SOURCE ISLE

    ﻿

