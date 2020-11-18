SMI 10’555 -0.1%  SPI 13’090 0.0%  Dow 29’759 -0.1%  DAX 13’202 0.5%  Euro 1.0801 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’482 0.4%  Gold 1’872 -0.4%  Bitcoin 16’218 0.8%  Dollar 0.9102 -0.1%  Öl 44.7 2.0% 

18.11.2020 19:55:00

Isiah Thomas' Award-Winning Cheurlin Champagne Launches E-Commerce Storefront with Thirstie

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheurlin Champagne announced earlier this month the launch of an e-commerce storefront powered by Thirstie Inc., the leader in e-commerce and data solutions for beverage alcohol brands.

Isiah Thomas brought Cheurlin Champagne to the U.S. in 2016, making it the largest minority owned champagne in the world.  Founded in the Aube in 1788, the Cheurlin family celebrates over nine generations of growers and have continued the hands-on tradition staking their name and reputation on crafting France's finest Champagne. The full suite of products is now available for U.S. consumers to order via the Cheurlin website, thanks to an innovative technology partnership with Thirstie.

"I take great pride in being able to expand Cheurlin Champagne to U.S. consumers; this partnership with Thirstie is the next step in that journey," said Chairman, CEO and NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas. "We're honored to be joining Isiah and the Cheurlin Family on their mission to bringing this fine champagne to the U.S. online market," said Thirstie CEO Devaraj Southworth. "We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with Cheurlin as they grow their online presence."

For more information, please visit thirstie.com.

For press images and other visual assets, please visit our Dropbox.

About Thirstie

Thirstie Inc., a New York based e-commerce company, is the leading technology and logistics solution provider for beverage alcohol brands. Thirstie helps brands to power consumer on-line transactions within an industry three-tier system-complaint platform through a robust API and expansive retail network. The Thirstie platform also provides brands with transparency into all data, consumer insights analytics and ROI to improve performance marketing.

About Isiah Imports/Cheurlin

Isiah Thomas is Chairman and CEO of ISIAH International LLC, and Isiah Imports, a certified minority owned investment holdings company. A wine and champagne enthusiast, Isiah wanted a great tasting champagne without the added sugar found in most brands. His research revealed France's champagne growers pay homage to nature, focusing on soil, topography, and climate. Isiah concluded that artisanship was the answer and the future of champagne. Isiah Imports is the exclusive United States owner and importer of Cheurlin Champagnes.


 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isiah-thomas-award-winning-cheurlin-champagne-launches-e-commerce-storefront-with-thirstie-301176335.html

SOURCE Thirstie

