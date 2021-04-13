 ISG to Announce First-Quarter Financial Results | 13.04.21 | finanzen.ch
13.04.2021

ISG to Announce First-Quarter Financial Results

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it will release its first-quarter financial results on Monday, May 10, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time.

The firm will host a conference call with investors and industry analysts the following day, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 9 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time. Dial-in details are as follows:

  • The dial-in number for U.S. participants is 1-800-367-2403;
  • International participants should call 001-334-777-6978;
  • The security code to access the call is 8193481.

Participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

A recording of the conference call will be accessible on ISG’s website (www.isg-one.com) for approximately four weeks following the call.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

