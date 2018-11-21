ISG Invites Nominations for 2019 ISG Paragon Awards™ ANZ

SYDNEY, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today invited the technology services and sourcing industries in Australia and New Zealand to submit nominations for the 2019 ISG Paragon Awards™ ANZ, which recognize innovative approaches that help clients leverage technology to make a real and lasting impact on their businesses.

Nominations will be accepted from enterprise buyers of IT and business services, as well as technology and service providers, from now until Friday, January 25, 2019.

Now in its eighth year, the ISG Paragon Awards™ ANZ celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches and digital technology – including the use of automation, cognitive solutions and artificial intelligence – by recognizing the achievements of leaders in the following categories:

Excellence: Recognizing outstanding delivery by a technology/service provider;

Transformation: Recognizing the successful transformation of an organization or key business function;

Leadership: Recognizing a client executive who has demonstrated exceptional drive and leadership;

Collaboration: Recognizing a mutually beneficial and trusting relationship between an enterprise client and a provider or group of providers;

Imagination: Recognizing the importance of imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve customers;

Impact: Recognizing the impact of a particular technology or service on a community of people, be they members of the public, customers or any defined group;

Woman in Technology: Recognizing the launch or management of a successful project that involved contribution by a woman or women, created opportunities for women in technology, raised the awareness of women in technology or provided mentoring of a successful woman or women in technology;

ISG Special Award: Recognizing a nominated individual or organization that has had an outstanding impact on the industry, a community, technology innovation or new business practice. The winner of this award is selected by an ISG panel.

The winner in each of these categories, with the exception of the ISG Special Award, will be selected by a panel of independent judges. The winners will be announced at the ISG Paragon Awards™ Gala Dinner on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Each award category will include a winner and two runners-up.

Lisa Borden, partner and head of ISG ANZ, said: "ISG believes in shining a spotlight on the qualities that are enabling enterprises and their business partners to create the digital future of business, and thereby advance the entire technology services industry. We encourage our industry colleagues on both the buy-side and the sell-side to nominate the best of the best for the ISG Paragon Awards™ ANZ and highlight the hard work and successes they have achieved together."

Nomination Guidelines and Selection Criteria

Nominations will be accepted until close of business Friday, January 25, 2019 .

. Initial reviews of submissions and selection of finalists will be carried out by an ISG panel.

The finalists in each category will be notified in writing by Friday, February 8, 2019 , and will be announced on the ISG website – www.isg-one.com

Full details of the award categories and nomination guidelines can be found here.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isg-invites-nominations-for-2019-isg-paragon-awards-anz-300754473.html

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.