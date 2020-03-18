ISC-CX develops the Healthy-Pass App - The first Digital Tool for Businesses and Schools to keep premises safe from Covid-19

MUNICH, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISC-CX, a global leader in customer engagement and measurement, has reacted to the Covid-19 crisis by launching a new digital tool for organizations called Healthy-Pass. The app provides an easy way for companies and public institutions of all types (universities, trade show venues, airports, stores, restaurants, etc.) to easily communicate with those entering their premises about Covid-19 risk factors that could affect others on the same premises.

How does it work? Upon entering a place of business or school, everyone fills out a short, 4-5 question screening survey on their own phones. The survey is easily accessed by a QR code near the entryway. The confidential information provided, which is a risk evaluation, is instantly sent to a designated employee in the organization. If someone reports on the survey that they are symptomatic of Covid-19 or have been in risk areas, the person can be gently approached instead of proceeding into the premises.

Healthy-Pass is a quick and easy solution for all stakeholders--businesses, schools, individuals and the public at large. The app can be deployed within 12 - 24 hours of contacting ISC-CX to keep premises open and safe. For individuals, the app prevents close contact and maintains privacy/discretion. Individuals are more comfortable responding to risk questions silently on their own phone rather than being verbally screened.

Knowing that all people in an area (customers, employees and visitors) filled out the Healthy-Pass makes people feel more at ease with those around them, but it also ensures that business carries on as normal as possible.

"We put all our resources into developing this timely tool and already tested it with customers. Feedback has been very positive. We created a possibility not only to contain the spread of Covd-19 but also to alleviate the damage it has had or could have to business," said Reinhold Auer, Managing Director of ISC-CX.

ISC-CX is providing Healthy-Pass free to universities and schools. It is currently available in 4 languages – English, Spanish, French and German.

Learn more at https://www.healthy-pass.com/en/

Editor's Note: To arrange an interview, contact Debra Sito at d.sito@isc-cx.com or 1 917 749 6704

About ISC-CX: ISC-CX is the CX agency that the world's business and non-profit leaders come to when they need to elevate customer experience and engagement. Using its own proprietary technology, the company develops and runs customized CX measurement and insights programs for global retail, finance and education organizations. These programs translate to improved KPIs and revenue. Founded in 1996, ISC-CX has operations in 120 countries, and its deep expertise and client roster cross every industry and economic sector. For more company information or to download the most comprehensive Global CX benchmark report available worldwide visit http://www.isc-cx.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/isc-cx

SOURCE ISC-CX