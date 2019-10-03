Isagenix Inaugural Social Impact Report Shows Company's Heart for Philanthropy

GILBERT, Ariz., Oct 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From nourishing children around the world to packaging products more sustainably, Isagenix International is dedicated to giving back, as highlighted in its "2018-2019 Isagenix Social Impact Report." The inaugural report showcases how the global health and wellness company makes a positive impact on communities, employees, and the planet.

In 2018, Isagenix gave $7.2 million in product and monetary donations to nonprofit organizations that align with the company's vision to better the world.

in product and monetary donations to nonprofit organizations that align with the company's vision to better the world. In August 2018 , Isagenix launched the ISA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that focuses on healthy nutrition and support for underserved children, wellness education for all, and aid for those affected by natural disasters. So far, the nonprofit has awarded more than $1.8 million in funding to 51 U.S.-based nonprofits, provided more than 1 million meals, and helped more than 50,000 people.

, Isagenix launched the ISA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that focuses on healthy nutrition and support for underserved children, wellness education for all, and aid for those affected by natural disasters. So far, the nonprofit has awarded more than $1.8 million in funding to 51 U.S.-based nonprofits, provided more than 1 million meals, and helped more than 50,000 people. Each year, Isagenix offers the employee IsaBody Challenge®, a no-cost nutrition, diet, and exercise coaching program with $24,000 in cash prizes. In 2019, 202 employees completed the Challenge, losing a combined total of 1,125 pounds.

On Earth Day 2018, Isagenix began transitioning IsaLean® Shake and IsaPro® canisters — of which it has produced more than 6 million to date — to 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. The company's goal is to convert all packaging components to be made with recyclable, reusable, compostable, or recycled materials by 2028.

"At Isagenix, we're committed to improving health, whether it's the health of our employees, customers, and independent distributors or the health of the planet and people in need around the world," said Isagenix Chief Executive Officer Travis Ogden. "We're grateful and honored that our company's success has put us in a position where we can make such a significant difference not only today but for years to come."

The company's most recent social impact activities include its largest volunteer initiative, Global Give Back Day. The annual event promotes helping local communities and the environment through volunteer and donation activities around the world. This year's activities took place last month and ranged from packing food boxes and stuffing backpacks to sprucing up a local youth center and serving meals to families in need.

In Arizona, Global Give Back Day efforts included 57 Isagenix customers, employees, and employees' family members participating in the Arizona Meal Pack for 9/11 Day on Sept. 11. During their evening shift, these volunteers helped pack 67,400 meals for food-insecure individuals, contributing to the more than 3 million meals packed at events in eight cities across the United States — 500,000 more meals than expected.

Community activities in September also included participating in the Direct Selling Association Day on Capitol Hill on Sept. 18. Isagenix Chief Legal Officer Justin Powell and several Isagenix independent distributors visited 12 congressional offices in Washington, D.C., joining forces with the association and other network marketing companies to communicate the importance of protecting independent workers and how direct selling offers a pathway to entrepreneurship for millions of Americans. Isagenix representatives discussed the company's social impact and shared personal success stories about direct selling.

Isagenix executives look forward to the company continuing to make a difference through various initiatives, including tying IsaKids® Super Smoothie sales to giving back. For each bag sold, Isagenix is providing one meal to a child in need through the ISA Foundation. So far, more than 37,000 meals have been donated, including 7,192 meals from a special "buy one, donate two" promotion during the product's launch in August. The company will soon tie additional sales to charitable efforts when it launches a new offering later this month. Isagenix will donate 5% of the product's profits to the foundation.

