Isagenix Debuts Several Products, Donates Millions in 2019

GILBERT, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's been an impactful year for Isagenix International, with milestones ranging from launching exceptional products that help people embrace, achieve, and maintain a healthy lifestyle to giving generously to communities in need around the world.

"We've never been more committed to our mission of impacting world health, so it's gratifying to look back on the many ways we've supported that mission this year," said Isagenix Chief Executive Officer Travis Ogden. "Isagenix also reached $7 billion in cumulative global sales in July, which was a significant achievement for the company. As a team, we're excited and motivated to carry this momentum into 2020 so we can continue making a difference in people's lives."

Products

Isagenix released several new products designed to help people make healthy changes, including BĒA™ Sparkling Energy Drink, a caffeinated beverage that has 10 calories, less than 1 gram of sugar, and raw nutrients and vitamins sourced from fruits and vegetables. BĒA had the best first-day performance of any permanent Isagenix product, with sales 10 times greater than first-day sales for e+™, the company's popular long-lasting energy shot.

Isagenix is donating 5% of the product's profits to the ISA Foundation, the company's 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide healthy nutrition and support for underserved children, wellness education for all, and aid for those affected by natural disasters.

Additional 2019 product releases included:



IsaKids® Super Smoothie: For each bag purchased of this nutritious kids' snack, Isagenix donates one meal to a child in need through the ISA Foundation. So far, nearly 53,000 meals have been donated, including 7,192 meals from a special "buy one, donate two" promotion during the product's launch.

Collagen Bone Broth: Released just in time for the cooler weather, Collagen Bone Broth nourishes consumers inside and out. Collagen peptides from grass-fed cows support healthy, glowing skin, while vitamin C boosts immune health and enhances collagen production, which declines with age.†

IsaPro® Plant-Based Protein: IsaPro offers vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians an alternative to whey-based IsaPro. The complete protein is sourced from high-quality whole-grain brown rice and pea. Supplementing with the high-quality protein found in plant-based IsaPro boosts metabolism, promotes satiety between meals, and supports weight loss goals.

AMPED™ Tri-Release Protein and AMPED Repair: Tri-Release Protein and Repair are designed to help customers get better results faster. Tri-Release Protein is an anytime 25-gram three-protein blend that helps develop lean muscle and enhance strength. AMPED Repair is a post-workout drink that helps reduce joint soreness and rebuild muscles to improve recovery.†

Contributions

In keeping with its core value of contribution, Isagenix gave back to communities around the world in 2019. So far this year, Isagenix has contributed more than $3 million in monetary and product donations worldwide. In addition:

The ISA Foundation awarded grants totaling over $1.8 million to 51 U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofits who serve people in areas including Latin America, the Caribbean, and Kenya. The first round of grants was announced in January, and the second was announced in August. The foundation expects to award a grant to a Canada-based organization later this year.

to 51 U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofits who serve people in areas including Latin America, the Caribbean, and Kenya. The first round of grants was announced in January, and the second was announced in August. The foundation expects to award a grant to a Canada-based organization later this year. Activities for the company's largest volunteer initiative, Global Give Back Day, ranged from sprucing up a local youth center to serving meals to families in need. In Arizona, 57 Isagenix customers, employees, and employees' family members participated in the Arizona Meal Pack for 9/11 Day, helping pack 67,400 meals for food-insecure individuals.

In October, the company released the "2018-2019 Isagenix Social Impact Report" detailing how Isagenix makes a positive impact on communities, employees, and the planet. For example, on Earth Day 2018, the company began transitioning IsaLean® Shake and IsaPro canisters to 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. Isagenix has a goal to convert all packaging components to be made with recyclable, reusable, compostable, or recycled materials by 2028.

Awards

Isagenix received several company and executive awards in 2019, including two workplace honors: Phoenix Business Journal's 2019 Healthiest Employers (No. 7 for midsize companies) and Direct Selling News magazine's 2019 Best Places to Work in Direct Selling. It was the second consecutive year that the company's comprehensive corporate wellness program earned a top 10 Healthiest Employers ranking and the third consecutive year Isagenix received the Direct Selling News honor.

Additional awards included:



Az Business Angel of the Year: AZ Big Media named Isagenix a finalist in its first Az Business Angels Awards in the Az Business Angel of the Year category. Isagenix was recognized for its support of community initiatives.

Az Business Leaders: Isagenix Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Kathy Coover was selected as one of the most influential healthcare leaders in the health and beauty industry. This marks the fourth straight year Coover has received this honor.

was selected as one of the most influential healthcare leaders in the health and beauty industry. This marks the fourth straight year Coover has received this honor. First Chair Awards: Isagenix Chief Legal Officer Justin Powell won a First Chair Award, which honors in-house counsel who, through their hard work and dedication, have made significant contributions to the legal community. He was recognized in the Top General Counsel category.

To learn more about Isagenix, visit the Newsroom, like the company on Facebook, and follow it on Twitter and Instagram.

†This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Isagenix International

Established in 2002, Isagenix provides systems for weight loss, performance, vitality and well-being, personal care and beauty, and financial wellness. With half a million customers worldwide and more than 100 products, packs, and systems globally, the company is committed to supporting healthy change in its customers' and independent distributors' lives. Isagenix shares its products and solutions through a network of independent distributors in 14 markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and South Korea. Isagenix is a privately owned company with headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.

SOURCE Isagenix International