Isagenix Co-Founders, Shareholders Make Significant Reinvestment To Foster Growth

GILBERT, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isagenix International, a global wellbeing company providing effective products and a supportive community, has announced a $35 million investment from Co-Founders Jim and Kathy Coover and Chief Visionary Officer Erik Coover, the controlling shareholders, alongside minority shareholders Jim and Tammy Pierce. This investment, combined with some additional funds from Isagenix, enabled the company to retire over $60 million of the principal amount of the company's debt and to further support its current growth trends and expanding operations.

"We are laser focused on where the Isagenix business and family are headed, and our investment underscores our optimism," said Isagenix Co-Founder and Chairman Jim Coover. "Kathy and I are thrilled about the momentum around Isa 2.0 among our customers, our independent distributors, and our dynamic leadership team. Now is the perfect time to redouble our commitment and belief in what we've all built together."

"Our culture is one of working and growing together to live our best lives. When you invest in something, you are making a commitment to its future promise. We see this every day when members of the Isagenix family invest in themselves," said Isagenix Chief Executive Officer Travis Ogden. "As always, we are grateful for the vision, leadership, and partnership of the Coovers, which is instilled in the company's very DNA."

The investment from the owners will further support the company's current growth trajectory, ultimately bringing more innovative products and technology solutions to positively impact even more lives worldwide. Since 2020 began, the Isagenix customer base has increased by 45%, and it has expanded its reach to 26 markets across the globe.

In concert with the investment, the company's lending partners have reconfirmed their support for the business with an amendment to their credit agreement, which will give the company greater flexibility for growth.

To learn more about Isagenix, visit the Newsroom, like the company on Facebook, and follow it on Twitter and Instagram.

About Isagenix International

Established in 2002, Isagenix International believes that everyone deserves to experience a healthy, joyful, and abundant life. The global wellbeing company artfully crafts more than 175 effective products and offers a supportive community for its more than 550,000 customers worldwide. Isagenix shares its products through a network of independent distributors in 26 markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, South Korea, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland. The private family-owned company has its world headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.

SOURCE Isagenix International