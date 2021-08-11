Isabel Y. Yang, Ph.D., Executive Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer

LONGMONT, Colo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KoKo, LLC is pleased to announce Isabel Y. Yang, Ph.D. is joining the Company's executive management team in the capacity of Executive Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer effective September 1, 2021.

Dr. Yang brings an extensive technology innovation track record with over 25 years of industry experience. Most recently, she served as Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Advanced Energy, responsible for leading the execution of the company's global technology vision and strategy specifically in Industrial IoT solutions. Before joining Advanced Energy, Dr. Yang served as the Vice President of Corporate Strategy, and Vice President of Strategy and Operations for IBM Research, where she focused on driving leading-edge innovations in such areas as artificial intelligence as applied to healthcare solutions, and high-performance computing.

Dr. Yang holds multiple patents, has written extensively for more than 40 technical publications and was the recent recipient of the BizWest 2020 Women of Distinction (Manufacturing) Award, Most Influential Women in Manufacturing 2019 from IWIM, as well as Denver Business Journal C-Suite Award 2019 in the CIO/CTO category.

Dr. Yang completed her higher education at MIT, receiving a bachelor's degree in material science, and a master's degree and Ph.D. in electrical engineering, specializing in solid-state physics and semiconductors.

"We are truly honored to have an individual of Dr. Yang's distinguished stature and experience join KoKo's executive team. Dr. Yang will lead our engineering, intellectual property estate, and artificial intelligence innovation for respiratory disease management," said John Peterson, President and CEO.

Headquartered in Longmont, CO, KoKo, LLC provides the highest quality pulmonary function testing (PFT) products with fast reliable results designed to stand the test of time. KoKo is a global respiratory information systems software developer and medical device manufacturer; the exclusive provider of KoKo® Connect and KoKo® Decision respiratory information systems and KoKo® PFT and spirometry devices. The KoKo brand extends upon a legacy of medical technology companies that have advanced respiratory science dating back to the Iron Lung in the 1930s.

Contact: John R. Peterson, CEO & President

720-640-4222

Support@kokopft.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1523406/KoKo_Logo.jpg