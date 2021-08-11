SMI 12’385 0.2%  SPI 15’857 0.1%  Dow 35’265 0.5%  DAX 15’779 0.1%  Euro 1.0821 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’194 0.1%  Gold 1’734 0.3%  Bitcoin 42’637 1.3%  Dollar 0.9239 0.1%  Öl 70.6 -0.4% 

11.08.2021 11:17:00

Isabel Y. Yang, Ph.D., Executive Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer

LONGMONT, Colo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KoKo, LLC is pleased to announce Isabel Y. Yang, Ph.D. is joining the Company's executive management team in the capacity of Executive Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer effective September 1, 2021. 

Company Logo

Dr. Yang brings an extensive technology innovation track record with over 25 years of industry experience. Most recently, she served as Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Advanced Energy, responsible for leading the execution of the company's global technology vision and strategy specifically in Industrial IoT solutions. Before joining Advanced Energy, Dr. Yang served as the Vice President of Corporate Strategy, and Vice President of Strategy and Operations for IBM Research, where she focused on driving leading-edge innovations in such areas as artificial intelligence as applied to healthcare solutions, and high-performance computing.

Dr. Yang holds multiple patents, has written extensively for more than 40 technical publications and was the recent recipient of the BizWest 2020 Women of Distinction (Manufacturing) Award, Most Influential Women in Manufacturing 2019 from IWIM, as well as Denver Business Journal C-Suite Award 2019 in the CIO/CTO category.  

Dr. Yang completed her higher education at MIT, receiving a bachelor's degree in material science, and a master's degree and Ph.D. in electrical engineering, specializing in solid-state physics and semiconductors.

"We are truly honored to have an individual of Dr. Yang's distinguished stature and experience join KoKo's executive team. Dr. Yang will lead our engineering, intellectual property estate, and artificial intelligence innovation for respiratory disease management," said John Peterson, President and CEO.  

Headquartered in Longmont, CO, KoKo, LLC provides the highest quality pulmonary function testing (PFT) products with fast reliable results designed to stand the test of time. KoKo is a global respiratory information systems software developer and medical device manufacturer; the exclusive provider of KoKo® Connect and KoKo® Decision respiratory information systems and KoKo® PFT and spirometry devices. The KoKo brand extends upon a legacy of medical technology companies that have advanced respiratory science dating back to the Iron Lung in the 1930s. 

Contact: John R. Peterson, CEO & President
720-640-4222
Support@kokopft.com         

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1523406/KoKo_Logo.jpg  

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie man als Anleger in den Weltraum investieren kann? | BX Swiss TV

Ein Wettrennen, was seinen Vergleich sucht – drei Milliardäre wollen den Weltraum für Tourismus massentauglich machen. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, geht Alexander Berger der Frage nach, ob man damit Geld verdienen kann und wie Anleger in Weltraumtechnologie und -wirtschaft investieren können.

 

 

Alexander Berger: Wie man als Anleger in den Weltraum investieren kann? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

10.08.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
10.08.21 Siemens sieht länger anhaltende Lieferketten-Probleme
10.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Caterpillar Inc
10.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Moderna, Novavax
10.08.21 Vontobel: derimail - Techwerte im Fokus
10.08.21 Marktüberblick: Hella haussiert nach Übernahmespekulationen
09.08.21 SMI auf Richtungssuche
07.08.21 Dominique Böhler: Strukturierte Produkte: Gab es Trends im 1. Halbjahr 2021? | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Erhöhte Immobilienpreise: Sogar die Superreichen raten von Immobilienkauf ab
Dufry-Aktie gewinnt: Dufry fährt auch im ersten Halbjahr 2021 massiven Verlust ein
Meyer Burger weist Anschuldigungen des "Anlegerschutz-Vereins" zurück - Meyer Burger-Aktie kaum bewegt
Trading Idee Logitech: Da kommt noch was
SMI schliesst nach neuen Rekorden im Plus -- DAX geht etwas fester in den Feierabend -- Wall Street schlussendlich uneinig -- Börsen in Fernost legen schlussendlich zu
Kryptowährung Tether: Tether-Bestand stagniert - Grund zur Sorge?
Bayer verliert weiteres US-Glyphosat-Verfahren in Berufung - Bayer-Aktie fester
Bitcoin-Regulierung: So könnte laut "Wolf of Wall Street" Belfort der BTC-Preis gesteigert werden
Coinbase schlägt Erwartungen - Coinbase-Aktie vorbörslich im Plus
Nestlé schliesst Akquisition der Kernmarken von The Bountiful Company ab - Aktie freundlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit