ISA Foundation Accepting Grant Applications From U.S.-Based Nonprofits

GILBERT, Ariz., September 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ISA Foundation is accepting grant applications from U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that can help the foundation provide healthy nutrition and support for underserved children, wellness education for all, and aid for those affected by natural disasters. Nonprofits can apply online. The deadline is Oct. 15.

The ISA Foundation expects to award single-year or multiyear grants in amounts of up to $150,000 per year. Recipients will be notified in December and announced at the Isagenix International New Year Kick Off 2020 event in January in Phoenix, Arizona. Isagenix is the global health and wellness company that operates the foundation.

The ISA Foundation awarded its first two rounds of grants, totaling more than $1.8 million, to 51 U.S.-based nonprofits earlier this year.

"There are so many fantastic nonprofits in the U.S. who share our commitment to ensuring that every person can live a healthy life and every family can recover from natural disasters," said Isagenix Chief Executive Officer Travis Ogden. "We've been privileged to partner with several dozen already, and we look forward to funding even more so we can best serve people in communities around the world."

The ISA Foundation launched in August 2018 as the Isagenix Legacy Foundation. It changed its name in August 2019 to better reflect its three guiding principles:



Inspire: Inspire generosity and positive change by paying it forward.

Share: Give a helping hand. Everyone can do their share.

Advocate: Advocate for change, and raise awareness.

About the ISA Foundation

Established in 2018, the ISA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to create sustainable impact globally through volunteer efforts and charitable contributions focused on healthy nutrition and support for underserved children, wellness education for all, and aid for those affected by natural disasters. Isagenix International covers all administrative costs of the foundation so 100% of donations can benefit those in need. For more information, visit ISAFoundation.net.

About Isagenix International

Established in 2002, Isagenix provides systems for weight loss, performance, vitality and well-being, personal care and beauty, and financial wellness. With half a million customers worldwide and more than 100 products, packs, and systems globally, the company is committed to supporting healthy change in its customers' and independent distributors' lives. Isagenix shares its products and solutions through a network of independent distributors in 18 markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, Colombia, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and South Korea. Isagenix is a privately owned company with headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.

