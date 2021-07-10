IS3NA Announces the 2021 Virtual Symposium

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through International Roundtable (IRT) meetings, IS3NA (The International Society of Nucleosides, Nucleotides and Nucleic Acids) brings together established scientists and younger investigators from around the world, encouraging national and international collaborations on research and applications among academic, industrial, governmental, and private institutional organizations. IS3NA acts as a mediator for communication, cooperation, and understanding between scientists of all nationalities.

This connection supports the advancement of understanding the impact of nucleic acids in a plethora of cutting-edge scientific questions, ranging from the origins of life to the development of novel therapeutics. Therefore, it is vitally important to remain connected despite being physically apart. As the International Roundtable meeting was unable to be held in person for the regularly scheduled IRT meeting in 2020 due to the pandemic, IS3NA is pivoting to an online symposium in 2021.

IS3NA-IRT Virtual Symposium 2021, Phosphates Run the World: Chemical Biology and Applications of Nucleosides, Nucleotides and Nucleic Acids, will gather attendees to discuss innovative research in medicinal chemistry, biochemistry, physicochemistry, and molecular biology, as well as synthetic and therapeutic applications of nucleosides nucleotides, and oligonucleotides/nucleic acids.

The meeting will be held August 26-27, 2021, and is open to both members and nonmembers. This gathering will include fascinating sessions and discussions. Virtual social meetups and networking opportunities have been scheduled throughout each day to provide the opportunity for attendees to enjoy profound scientific discussions and satisfying connections with friends and colleagues around the world.

To serve the needs of their broad, globally based audience as much as possible, IS3NA has thoughtfully considered program scheduling. For additional convenience, presentations will be made available for on-demand viewing, dependent on allowance from speakers to rebroadcast their presentations. Virtual posters will also be available for on-demand viewing, as they are an integral part of the meeting.

The exceptional lineup of speakers includes respected authorities in the field from around the world. The keynote presenter, Kelvin K. Ogilvie, Ph.D., will be discussing Therapeutic Nucleosides and the Evolution of Oligonucleotide Synthesis. Ogilvie is a leading expert on biotechnology, bioorganic chemistry, and genetic engineering, and is the author of 12 patents, including one for Ganciclovir. He was part of the BioLogicals team that developed the "Gene Machine" (1980), an automated process for the manufacture of DNA, which made it possible to build DNA sequences in a matter of hours rather than in months.

Attendees will also hear from IS3NA's President, Mano Manoharan, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Drug Innovation at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and IS3NA's Immediate Past President, Masad J. Damha, Ph.D., FCIC, Distinguished James McGill Professor of Chemistry at McGill University, along with many other leading experts who will discuss intriguing topics in the field.

