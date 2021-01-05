IRRAS to Present at H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS AB, a commercial-stage medical technology company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced that Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., the company's Chief Executive Officer, and Will Martin, the company's President and Chief Commercial Officer, will provide a company overview and commercial update at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference that will be held January 11 - 14, 2021.

The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 6:00 AM EST on Monday, January 11, 2021. An archived webcast will also be accessible for other viewers in the Media and Events section of IRRAS' website at https://www.irras.com/media-events/.

About IRRAS

IRRAS is a global medical care company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS markets and sells its comprehensive, innovative IRRAflow and Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the United States and select European countries as well as an international network of distribution partners.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: IRRAS).

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on January 5, 2021 at 10:00 (CET).

