20.08.2021 04:02:00

Ironside HR Recognized by Modern Healthcare

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironside Human Resources, a national healthcare staffing firm specializing in permanent placement, travel healthcare placement and locum tenens, has been recognized on Modern Healthcare's Largest Physician Staffing Companies list for 2021.

Modern Healthcare's annual list, provided in part by the National Association of Physician Recruiters (NAPR), includes rank, company, headquarters, and recruiter count.

"We are excited by this recognition and honored to be amongst some other incredible companies", said Doug Carter, CEO at Ironside Human Resources.

About Modern Healthcare
Modern Healthcare is the industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research, and information. The organization reports on important healthcare events and trends, as they happen, through a weekly print magazine, websites, e-newsletters, mobile products, and events.

About Ironside Human Resources
Ironside HR is a medical national search firm that works with large and small hospitals alike. We place registered nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, speech therapists, laboratory technicians and radiology technicians and physicians across all specialties.

www.ironsidehr.com

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12882059

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ironside-hr-recognized-by-modern-healthcare-301359547.html

SOURCE Ironside Human Resources

﻿

