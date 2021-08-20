|
20.08.2021 04:02:00
DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironside Human Resources, a national healthcare staffing firm specializing in permanent placement, travel healthcare placement and locum tenens, has been recognized on Modern Healthcare's Largest Physician Staffing Companies list for 2021.
Modern Healthcare's annual list, provided in part by the National Association of Physician Recruiters (NAPR), includes rank, company, headquarters, and recruiter count.
"We are excited by this recognition and honored to be amongst some other incredible companies", said Doug Carter, CEO at Ironside Human Resources.
About Modern Healthcare
Modern Healthcare is the industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research, and information. The organization reports on important healthcare events and trends, as they happen, through a weekly print magazine, websites, e-newsletters, mobile products, and events.
About Ironside Human Resources
Ironside HR is a medical national search firm that works with large and small hospitals alike. We place registered nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, speech therapists, laboratory technicians and radiology technicians and physicians across all specialties.
www.ironsidehr.com
Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12882059
Press release distributed by PRLog
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ironside-hr-recognized-by-modern-healthcare-301359547.html
SOURCE Ironside Human Resources
Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.
Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.
Inside
Inside Fonds
|19.08.21
|Schroders: Welche Risiken bestehen bei hochverzinslichen Immobilienanleihen?
|18.08.21
|Schroders: Warum Schwellenländer für Impact Investing ideal sind
|17.08.21
|Schroders: Institutional Investor Study 2021
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich etwas tiefer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich am Donnerstag in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte deutlich tiefer. An den US-Börsen tendierten die Indizes uneinheitlich. Die Märkte in Fernost mussten Abschläge verbuchen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}