IronFX is Launching the New Trading School

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading online trading brokerage, IronFX, has launched the IronFX Trading School, a dedicated online trading educational page which will serve to offer support to both beginner and professional traders.

The IronFX Trading School is committed to delivering the right tools, educational articles and trading strategies to help traders achieve their trading goals. IronFX's traders and investors will be able to access a wealth of trading resources to sharpen their skills, optimise their trading strategies and become adept at identifying and seizing the right opportunities. Based on the premise that great traders are not born but made, the trading school sets out to build the fundamentals of online trading as well as deliver exclusive insights for professional traders. The IronFX School includes pages on multiple aspects of trading, including an "Economic Calendar," "Trading News," "Forex Strategy," "What is Forex," "Trading for Newbies," "Trading for Professionals," "Videos," and "Forex Trading Glossary."

Andreas Efstathiou, Senior Analyst at IronFX, said: "Our team has worked really hard to launch the trading school as initially envisaged and we hope that our traders will make good use of the content. We wanted to create your go-to destination for all trading content so our analysts and expert financial strategists could reach a wider audience. For many traders, trading online is considered a demanding and complex endeavour. This is why we are committed to making each and every one of our traders' experience as comfortable and stress free as possible so they can try out different trading strategies and explore the markets in a way that is suitable to them."

With IronFX's Trading School, traders can benefit from exclusive educational and trading materials, fast and easy access to trading insights, clear and concise content on all things Forex, informative videos, the latest financial news and tailored multilevel research for beginner and professional traders.

The Trading School is the latest addition to IronFX's long-term commitment to high quality research and education. For years now the company has provided detailed market commentary by one of the world's largest and most accomplished global client coverage teams. IronFX and its internationally respected strategists have appeared on Bloomberg, BBC World, CNN, Sky News, Reuters, BNN and CNBC and featured in The Wall Street Journal, The Telegraph, Investment Europe and numerous other publications.

Risk Warning: All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital.

