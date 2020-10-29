SMI 9’623 0.1%  SPI 12’036 0.3%  Dow 26’520 -3.4%  DAX 11’603 0.4%  Euro 1.0689 -0.1%  EStoxx50 2’963 0.0%  Gold 1’879 0.0%  Dollar 0.9110 0.1%  Öl 38.9 -0.3% 
29.10.2020 09:37:00

IronFX is Launching the New Trading School

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading online trading brokerage, IronFX, has launched the IronFX Trading School, a dedicated online trading educational page which will serve to offer support to both beginner and professional traders.

IronFX (PRNewsfoto/IronFX)

The IronFX Trading School is committed to delivering the right tools, educational articles and trading strategies to help traders achieve their trading goals. IronFX's traders and investors will be able to access a wealth of trading resources to sharpen their skills, optimise their trading strategies and become adept at identifying and seizing the right opportunities. Based on the premise that great traders are not born but made, the trading school sets out to build the fundamentals of online trading as well as deliver exclusive insights for professional traders. The IronFX School includes pages on multiple aspects of trading, including an "Economic Calendar," "Trading News," "Forex Strategy," "What is Forex," "Trading for Newbies," "Trading for Professionals," "Videos," and "Forex Trading Glossary."

Andreas Efstathiou, Senior Analyst at IronFX, said: "Our team has worked really hard to launch the trading school as initially envisaged and we hope that our traders will make good use of the content. We wanted to create your go-to destination for all trading content so our analysts and expert financial strategists could reach a wider audience. For many traders, trading online is considered a demanding and complex endeavour. This is why we are committed to making each and every one of our traders' experience as comfortable and stress free as possible so they can try out different trading strategies and explore the markets in a way that is suitable to them."

With IronFX's Trading School, traders can benefit from exclusive educational and trading materials, fast and easy access to trading insights, clear and concise content on all things Forex, informative videos, the latest financial news and tailored multilevel research for beginner and professional traders.

The Trading School is the latest addition to IronFX's long-term commitment to high quality research and education. For years now the company has provided detailed market commentary by one of the world's largest and most accomplished global client coverage teams. IronFX and its internationally respected strategists have appeared on Bloomberg, BBC World, CNN, Sky News, Reuters, BNN and CNBC and featured in The Wall Street Journal, The Telegraph, Investment Europe and numerous other publications.

For more information, visit https://www.ironfx.com.

Risk Warning: All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1216050/IronFX_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ironfx-is-launching-the-new-trading-school-301162626.html

SOURCE IronFX

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 473.20
2.23 %
Nestle 104.16
0.68 %
Roche Hldg G 296.25
0.56 %
The Swatch Grp 195.70
0.38 %
Givaudan 3’806.00
0.37 %
CieFinRichemont 58.68
-0.51 %
UBS Group 10.53
-0.52 %
Swiss Re 62.54
-0.86 %
Swiss Life Hldg 303.40
-1.59 %
CS Group 8.61
-5.45 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:38
SMI weiter im Korrekturmodus
07:09
Daily Markets: DAX – Langfristiger Kursrückgang? / Nestlé – Hält die Unterstützung bei CHF 102.00?
28.10.20
Vontobel: SAP: Revidierte Gewinnprognosen wegen Corona
28.10.20
COVID-19’s Influence on Exchange Rates
27.10.20
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV
27.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 20.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Lonza Group AG
27.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Alphabet, AMS, Apple
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
mehr
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis steigt in Corona-Programm von Molecular Partners ein - MP-Aktie klettert fast 30 Prozent, Novartis-Aktie tiefer
US-Indizes fallen schlussendlich -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Ökonomen in Sorge um Schweizer Wirtschaft wegen zweiter Coronawelle
Bitcoin klettert auf höchsten Stand seit Anfang 2018
Anfechtung möglich? Wie der Ausgang der US-Wahl im November die Märkte laut Investor Mark Mobius prägen könnte
Mehr Krypto-Investoren strömen auf den Markt: Bitcoin-Kurs langfristig bei einer Million US-Dollar möglich?
Wie sich Multimilliardär Warren Buffett zu US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November positioniert
SMI im Plus - DAX eröffnet in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen grösstenteils leichter
Straumann-Papiere nach Quartalszahlen stark im Minus
Nach erstem Börsenjahr: Wie sich die SoftwareONE-Aktie nach dem Börsengang entwickelt hat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus - DAX eröffnet in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen größtenteils leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag auf grünem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex legt derweil zu. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten geht es am Donnerstag erneut vor allem abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit