Ironclad Named to Fortune's Best Place to Work List; Opens New Headquarters in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad, the leading digital contracting platform, today was recognized as the Bay Area's seventh best company among Fortune's 2020 Best Workplaces. It is the first time Ironclad has been featured on the list, which Fortune developed in partnership with Great Place to Work by focusing on employees' career experiences and their abilities to reach their full potential at work.

Ironclad is proud to be recognized as a new leader driving workplace culture in unique and authentic ways. One of Ironclad's key objectives is fostering community — within the company itself and across Legal as a whole. The company delights in connecting people face-to-face through programs and event series such as Rooftop Law School, Leadership Roundtables and Community Dinners.

"Cultivating a diverse and inclusive culture has traditionally been a challenge for both legal and technology organizations," said Jennifer Paau, Chief Operating Officer at Ironclad. "Ironclad is changing the status quo of both industries, and we need top talent from all backgrounds to help us achieve our goals of powering the world's contracts and elevating legal teams."

Opening Up Healthy Opportunities for the Legal Profession

The legal industry has grappled with professional burnout for decades. Research shows that 28% of lawyers experience mild or higher levels of depression, 19% experience anxiety and 23% experience chronic stress.

By promoting diverse career options via roles in legal operations and legal engineering — the latter a new profession first introduced by Ironclad — the company is helping to alleviate common industry challenges. These new careers are giving former lawyers the opportunity to apply hard-won subject matter expertise in new and innovative ways, especially in the tech industry.

"I work side-by-side with creative problem-solvers from a variety of backgrounds — whether they're former Harvard Law attorneys who learned to code, McKinsey consultants or Peabody-winning journalists," said Cristina Pok, Senior Manager of Quality Engineering at Ironclad. "Our team's diverse perspectives help us bring original, thoughtful solutions to customers ranging from Planned Parenthood to L'Oréal."

Ironclad Growth and Expansion in 2019-2020

Ironclad saw tremendous growth in 2019, with 3x overall revenue growth and 90% customer growth. To accommodate its growing team, Ironclad will move into larger headquarters in San Francisco's Financial District this spring at 71 Stevenson St. The new Ironclad office will initially accommodate 150 employees with room to more than double headcount across three floors and more than 46,000 square feet. Earlier this year, Ironclad opened a New York office in the city's historic Soho district.

For Ironclad, company culture extends beyond material perks. Culture encompasses an inclusive team environment, a commitment to diverse hiring and a goal to elevate the strategic importance of the Legal industry, which has been slower to change than other verticals.

