17.06.2021 19:00:00

Ironclad Launches New Ironclad Community 2.0

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad, the leading digital contracting platform, today unveiled the new Ironclad Community 2.0 at its State of Digital Contracting Summer summit. The new community focused on digital contracting will be led by Ironclad's new Chief Community Officer, Mary O'Carroll.

Mary O'Carroll, Ironclad Chief Community Officer and State of Digital Contracting speaker

Ironclad is doubling down on investments to elevate, educate, and connect customers with Ironclad Community 2.0. It will bring members together through forums, events, and groups to support peer-to-peer based learning, share advice and best practices, and connect as professionals. Members will have access to a premier training experience that connects the right content to the right moment in the customer journey, so that content may be presented in-product via micro learning, included in Ironclad's digital success management program, and more.

"Digital contracting is the future of how work gets done quickly, and done well — it's for not just legal teams, but businesses as a whole. But a mindset shift and organization change like this is only possible through community," said O'Carroll. "Ironclad Community 2.0 is building on the incredible power and potential I've already seen in the Ironclad and legal ops communities. Together, our wide breadth of backgrounds, perspectives, and skill sets will enable us to support and elevate each other in our careers, as well as catalyze a change in how contracting and work are done in our industries."

The news was shared at Ironclad's latest State of Digital Contracting summit in which attendees attended sessions on adopting a "maker mindset" from O'Carroll, Ironclad's General Counsel Chris Young, and former Mythbusters host, Kary Byron. In addition, leading legal innovators and Ironclad customers provided hands-on, interactive demos of the platform.

To learn more about Ironclad Community 2.0 or the State of Digital Contracting summit, visit ironcladapp.com.

About Ironclad
Ironclad is the leading digital contracting platform. L'Oréal, Staples, Mastercard, and other leading innovators use Ironclad to collaborate and negotiate on contracts, accelerate contracting while maintaining compliance, and turn contracts into critical carriers of operational business intelligence. It's the only platform flexible enough to handle every type of contract workflow, whether a sales agreement, an HR agreement or a complex NDA. The company was named one of the 20 Rising Stars on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, and is backed by leading investors like Accel, Y Combinator, Sequoia, and BOND.

To learn more, visit www.ironcladapp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Relations
Patrick Murphy
BLASTmedia on behalf of Ironclad
press@ironcladhq.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ironclad-launches-new-ironclad-community-2-0--301314945.html

SOURCE Ironclad Inc.

